'Progress' Reported In Gaza Talks, As Trump Denies Telling Israeli PM To Not Be 'F*cking Negative'

Axios last week reported that President Trump recently told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop being so "f*cking negative" and "take the win" after Hamas voiced its initial agreement to free the 48 remaining hostages (both dead and alive) as part of the US 20-point peace plan for Gaza.

However, in more recent remarks Trump has denied ever saying this, or clashing with the Israeli leader on the pending agreement. "No, it’s not true. He's been very positive on the deal," Trump said of Netanyahu.

Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer - who is the top negotiator for Israel (center), via Associated Press.

Asked specifically whether he has any red lines for Hamas in new round of negotiations that kicked off Monday in Egypt, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he does: "If certain things aren’t met, we’re not going to do it," he said.

Commenting on the potential for private vs. public friction further, Israeli media concludes the following:

Trump at times has avoided criticizing Netanyahu in public, even as reports have mounted about his private frustration with the Israeli premier, including during a tense phone call last week in which the Axios news site reported the US president responded angrily when Netanyahu said Hamas’s ambivalent response was "nothing to celebrate."

US envoy Steve Witkoff is in Egypt joining the talks Wednesday, as is Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, and Erdogan too has sent Turkish officials, which may amount to too many cooks in the kitchen. The Turkish delegation is led by spy chief Ibrahim Kalin.

Top Hamas leader Taher al-Nunu has offered a generally positive assessment of where thing stand so far. "The mediators are making great efforts to remove any obstacles to the implementation of the ceasefire, and a spirit of optimism prevails among all parties," he said.

The two warring sides have exchanges lists of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners to be released in the major swap. But even if this is agreed to, the question of ending the war, and a future Gaza where Hamas is disarmed, remains a big open one.

The Egyptians and Qataris have signaled from the start that there isn't enough in the plan for Hamas. People need to step back and recognize that on the core issues, the sides are as apart as they have ever been regardless of Pres Trump's pressure. https://t.co/GkJgkYo9s0 — Steven A. Cook (@stevenacook) October 7, 2025

In Tuesday comments in the Oval Office, Trump said "So the primary guarantee is, once this deal happens, if it does happen — look, they’re in negotiations right now."

"We are going to do everything possible. We have a lot of power, and we’re going to do everything possible to make sure everybody adheres to the deal," he added. However, it's notable that Trump stopped short of explicitly vowing that Israel would be barred from resuming military operations. For now, media reports say "progress" is being made in