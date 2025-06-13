Protected Status Terminated For 1 Million Migrants In US

Around 1 million migrants in the U.S. on temporary protections are seeing their status terminated by the Trump administration.

In April, around 350,000 Venezuelans lost their Temporary Protected Status in the country and were told to self-deport.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, yesterday, the Department of Homeland Security notified almost 500,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela in the U.S. on the so-called CHNV program that their status had ended.

While the Supreme Court allowed the government to proceed as if the Temporary Protected Status of the Venezuelans in question and the CHNV program had ended, the programs are officially considered on hold as lower courts continue to litigate legal challenges to their discontinuation.

Earlier in the year, the U.S. government had already announced that is was cutting short or not extending some other Temporary Protected Status programs. This affects Haitians, Afghanis, Nepalese and Cameroonians. A total of around 220,000 people, mostly from Haiti, are set to lose their legal status in the U.S. this way in July and August.

Even more Temporary Protected Status programs are also suspected to not be extended. Protections for almost 250,000 additional Venezuelans would have to be extended before September, while more than 50,000 Hondurans are currently seeing their status expire in early July. Other programs include those for El Salvadorians (whose extention wasn't stopped by the Trump administration), Syrians, Ukrainians and Nicaraguans.