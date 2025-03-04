Putin Agrees To Mediate Iran Nuke Talks After Trump Request

A very unexpected and unlikely development and plan is being widely reported Tuesday: Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to help the Trump White House broker talks with Iran on curtailing the country's nuclear program.

Trump reportedly relayed the request for Putin to play a direct role in new negotiations with Iran during their February phone call. The topic was further broached and more details were discussed during the US-Russia Riyadh talks which followed, reports Bloomberg on Tuesday.

via NY Times

Neither the Iranian nor US governments have publicly commented on the Bloomberg report specifically, which was based on anonymous sourcing. But Russian state media did quickly acknowledge that Moscow stands ready to help the US and Iran resolve their issues through talks.

A TASS headline issued almost simultaneous to the Bloomberg report says as follows:

Moscow believes that Washington and Tehran should settle all their differences through talks and is ready to contribute to this, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Bloomberg. "Russia believes that the United States and Iran should resolve all problems through negotiations," he said, adding that Moscow "is ready to do everything in its power to achieve this."

This response from Peskov appears to support the Bloomberg report. This response marks something unexpectedly positive given that both Russia and Iran are heavily sanctioned by the United States - measures put in place under the Biden administration.

Biden officials had castigated the Iranians as part of the axis attacking Ukraine, given that Iranian-supplied suicide drones have been heavily relied upon by Russian forces throughout the more than three-year long conflict.

Iran has only offered very vague comments, with a foreign ministry spokesman saying Monday it is "natural" for countries to offer to help negotiations along in the cause of diplomacy.

"It's possible that many parties will show good will and readiness to help with various problems," the spokesman stated. "From this perspective, it's natural that countries will present an offer of help if it's needed."

BREAKING: Putin has agreed to broker talks between President Trump and Iran after Trump asked him to do so directly, per Bloomberg. pic.twitter.com/A9P3fPKlzu — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) March 4, 2025

Previously Tehran leaders, including the Ayatollah himself, expressed that at this point it's somewhat futile to engage in direct talks with Washington - given Iran in good faith entered into the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal with Obama, but then Trump unilaterally pulled out in 2018. The Ayatollah said in recent comments this means there's no way to know if a future US administration will honor prior commitments and deals.

There's also the greater complication of the standoff with Israel. Iran's missile sites are at the 'ready' amid constant fears of an Israeli preemptive attack on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities. Trump has been seen as giving Israel free reign to attack if it sees itself as under threat by Iran or its proxies in the region.