Putin Authorizes Military Reserve Call-Up To Protect Critical Energy Sites

One significant theme which emerged over the course of the last year of the Russia-Ukraine war is greater Ukrainian effectiveness in striking Russian territory, sometimes even distant targets many hundreds of miles away.

On a regular basis at this point, oil and gas infrastructure and refineries are blown up, export terminals damaged, and even military bases and government buildings come under attack. President Vladimir Putin is taking fresh action, on Tuesday having signed a decree granting the military authority to call up members of Russia's mobilization reserve next year.

The new injections in troops expected for 2026 will feature "special" training assemblies focused on securing and guarding critical infrastructure.

This as Gazprom's gas exports are falling to decades-lows, also amid far-reaching Western sanctions:

Russia’s Gazprom cut gas supplies to Europe by a further 44% in 2025, reducing flows to 18 billion cubic meters (bcm), Reuters reported Tuesday. Reuters' calculations were based on data from the TurkStream pipeline, now the only remaining route for Russian gas deliveries to Europe. The volumes mark the lowest level of Russian gas exports to Europe since 1973, when the Soviet Union delivered 6.8 bcm under its first supply contracts with Austria and Italy. Exports then rose to 19.3 bcm by 1975 following the launch of the “gas-for-pipes” deal with Germany, climbed to 54.8 bcm by 1980 and reached around 110 bcm by the early 1990s.

As part of the new order, the Kremlin will compile a list of facilities that require protection, while the Defense Ministry will determine which military units will be responsible for carrying out the new protection of assets and training.

At times, Moscow has even come under threat, grounding commercial planes, and this week the government has alleged a major Ukrainian drone attack which targeted one of Putin's official residences - though all drones were intercepted by air defenses.

Ukraine has vehemently denied that it targeted Putin's residence, but this still hasn't stopped Putin from getting sympathetic statements from world leaders, such as President Trump and Indian leader Narendra Modi.

Russia's mobilization reserve is made up of volunteers who have signed contracts agreeing to periodic service, but the Kremlin has been slow to tap these manpower sources, also given Putin has still not declared a legal 'state of war' in Ukraine.

Instead, it remains at the level of 'special military operation' - but in November Putin approved legislation broadening the conditions under which reservists can be used.

Now they can be called up even in peacetime, but only for 'special assemblies' and other security-related concerns, such as protecting the homeland from sabotage or drones.