Putin Confirms End Of Easter Truce, Large-Scale Fighting Resumes

Russia has confirmed the end of its 30-hour Easter truce, which reportedly had some success as areas across the frontlines saw guns and shelling fall silent for the first time in well over three years.

On Monday the Kremlin acknowledged that military action has resumed, and also emphasized again that the ceasefire which began Saturday evening was indicative of its attitude that it is indeed open to any peace initiatives.

"Our attitude to ceasefires is positive, and that is why we proposed the initiative, especially as it was during the holy Easter days," Putin had said of the special holiday weekend truce. "We’ve seen the initial reaction [from Kiev], as I believe everyone did. The statement characterized our proposal as ‘playing with lives’ and so on."

Via Al Jazeera footage

Zelensky had quickly accused Putin of not being genuine, and suggested it was a PR move intended to signal the Trump administration. "As of Easter morning, we can say that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places, it does not abandon individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine," he had posted on X.

"In practice, either Putin does not have full control over his army, or the situation proves that in Russia, they have no intention of making a genuine move toward ending the war, and are only interested in favorable PR coverage," Zelensky wrote.

But Putin had pointed out, "Apparently, smarter people – probably foreign handlers – explained that refusing such a proposal is a losing proposition for the Kiev regime, and [the Ukrainians] swiftly agreed."

Putin has also shot back in fresh Monday statements that Zelensky was "ready to reject Easter ceasefire — until his Western curators reminded him it's bad PR to oppose peace outright."

Ukraine has meanwhile proposed extending the truce for 30 days after it ended midnight Sunday, resulting in the Kremlin saying it is studying the possibility. Putin has since said he is reviewing a Ukrainian proposal for each side to case attacks on any civilian infrastructure.

Still, Putin has made clear that he's not interested in a merely temporary solution, but wants to achieve something lasing, on fears that Ukraine would just use a 30-day window to rearm and regroup.

Russian state media has published footage showing that during the Easter truce there was some positive, peaceful engagement among some troops on the ground.

Rare moment of direct communication between Russian & Ukrainian soldiers during Easter ceasefire



They soon returned to their positions, retrieving their wounded pic.twitter.com/gyD6U2trcy — RT (@RT_com) April 21, 2025

As the for US, the State Department on Sunday that the US remains committed to "a full and comprehensive ceasefire." The Trump administration has made clear it is losing patience, and that both sides need to move fast toward the negotiating table.

Ukraine's Air Force confirmed on Monday the resumption of heavy strikes, describing Russian forces launched 96 drones and three missiles on eastern and southern Ukraine overnight.