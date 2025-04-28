Putin Declares Surprise 3-Day Ceasefire In Ukraine For WW2 Victory Day

In an unexpected development on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on the occasion of Russia's Victory Day celebrations, coming next week.

This year's observance will mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The Kremlin published a statement calling for the ceasefire to being at midnight on May 8, lasting until midnight on May 11. The Kremlin intends for all Russian military operations to be suspended.

This full three-day ceasefire would mark the longest such pause in fighting of the war, following on the heels of this month's 30-hour Easter truce, which largely held but saw accusations of repeat violations hurled between both sides in some locales.

Prior 'Victory Day' parade, via AP

The ceasefire is “out of humanitarian considerations," the statement indicated. "Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example," the Kremlin added.

"In the event of ceasefire violations by Ukraine, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will respond appropriately and effectively."

Moscow further said it "reaffirms its readiness for peace negotiations without preconditions, aimed at addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and engaging constructively with international partners."

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, was the first to respond on behalf of Kiev, and asked why there can't be an immediate ceasefire, if Moscow is willing to declare one for May 8.

"Why wait until May 8th? If the fire can be ceased now and since any date for 30 days — so it is real, not just for a parade," Sybiha wrote on X. "Ukraine is ready to support a lasting, durable and full ceasefire. And this is what we are constantly proposing, for at least 30 days.”

One Russian source has been quoted as pointing out this is largely about signaling the Trump administration:

“We are sending a signal to the outside world: we are peace-loving, and they [in Ukraine] are terrorists — referring, for example, to the recent killing of General Moskalik,” said the official, who was granted anonymity to talk candidly about the situation. “Another intended recipient of this signal is the U.S. president himself: ‘Look, Mr. Trump, we are trying,’” the official added.

Trump has been increasing the pressure not only on Zelensky but on Russia too, warning both sides that US patience will run out, and urging the forging of a ceasefire within days.

But in reality neither side has budged, given also just on Monday FM Lavrov set forth maximalist demands to end the war: full recognition of Russian control over the four territories, 'deNazification', and a pledge for Ukraine to never joint NATO, along with protection of the Russian language in Ukraine.

New on MoA:

Russia Rejects Trump's Freeze Of The War In Ukrainehttps://t.co/Adz8e0loFS pic.twitter.com/Gxk7JTtvZ5 — Moon of Alabama (@MoonofA) April 28, 2025

However, Trump has lately suggested he thinks Zelensky is ready to give up Crimea, but there's been no official confirmation of this as of yet. The Ukrainian leader would face immense pushback from many of his own military commanders if he formally relinquishes territory.