Putin Decries 'Cynical Murder' Of His Friend Ayatollah Khamenei

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sunday comments blasted the United States and Israel's "cynical" assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei which happened the day prior in the opening salvo of the US-Israeli Operation Epic Fury. Other translations in European media have used the word "murder" - citing Putin.

He expressed condolences to the Islamic Republic: "Please accept my deepest condolences in connection with the assassination of the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran... committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law," Putin said in a message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"In our country, Ayatollah Khamenei will be remembered as an outstanding statesman who made a tremendous personal contribution to the development of friendly Russian-Iranian relations," he added.

Clearly the two 'pariah's' (in the West's labeling) always enjoyed warm, friendly relations. via AP

Putin had met with Khamenei directly on several occasions in the past. The Kremlin has further confirmed Monday that it remains in close communication with authorities in Tehran, after dozens of top leaders and officers have been killed in the massive bombing raids.

"We are in constant contact with the leadership of Iran and are discussing the situation surrounding that country," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a briefing.

The Russian spokesman said it was "deep disappointment" that Oman-brokered nuclear negotiations, the last of which were in Geneva, "deteriorated to the point of outright aggression."

Down to the eve of the bombing of Tehran, the Iranian side was giving 'positive' signals of 'progress'. But they once again feel duped, also amid reports the Iran operation had already been planned for weeks.

But Moscow's priority still remains balancing and improving delicate relations with Washington amid the grinding, over four year long Ukraine 'special military operation'. White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have run point for negotiations in both the Iran and Ukraine war talks.

"It’s in our interests to continue these negotiations, and we will certainly remain open to them," Peskov made clear. "We greatly appreciate the mediation efforts of the United States."

Putin last month: "I apologize if this sounds a bit rude, but what the hell are the Iranians supposed to comply with?"

☝️ “Iran fulfilled all of its obligations under the well-known nuclear deal. All of them. There can be no complaints against Iran. Then U.S. President Trump unilaterally decided to withdraw from the agreement, while the Europeans were saying, “Yes, it’s bad that the Americans… pic.twitter.com/1sapSSaiDF — 🇷🇺Russia is not Enemy (@RussiaIsntEnemy) February 21, 2026

But certainly Moscow must be even more cynical at this point. It likely agrees with Tehran's perspective that the US basically cannot be trusted.

But Russia might also sit back and enjoy seeing the Pentagon expend precious resources, and blood and treasure, on another Middle East regime change operation which could in the end be 'unwinnable' - just with Iraq a couple decades prior.