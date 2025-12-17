Putin Dismisses EU Leaders As 'European Swine' Who've Failed To Collapse Russia

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that European leaders have continued stoking and hyping fears that Russia seeks expansion and that it is prepared even to go to war with EU and NATO countries. He went so far as to call EU officials "European swine" for their role in fueling the proxy war.

He again emphasized that Moscow is in no way seeking war with Europe. "I have repeatedly stated: this is a lie, nonsense, pure nonsense about some imaginary Russian threat to European countries. But this is being done quite deliberately," he said.

via AP

The Kremlin has repeatedly accused EU leaders of seeking to thwart peace, while praising that Washington's efforts to forge a deal under Trump appear genuine and are in good faith.

However, the Trump admin is currently said to be preparing more sanctions on Russia's energy sector if Moscow persists in rejecting a peace deal. All the while, Zelensky is trying to "have is cake and eat it too" by on the one hand embracing the West's offer of 'Article 5-style' security guarantees and on the other refusing to make territorial concessions.

Putin in his Wednesday remarks remained undeterred, vowing that Russia will accomplish its goals in Ukraine by diplomatic or military means. Currently, Moscow forces are expanding a "security buffer zone" there.

"First, the goals of the special military operation will undoubtedly be achieved. We would prefer to do this and address the root causes of the conflict through diplomacy," Putin said.

"If the opposing side and their foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive discussions, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands by military means. The task of creating and expanding a security buffer zone will also be consistently addressed."

Among the more interesting parts of the speech came as follows:

"And the European piglets immediately joined in this work of the former American [Biden] administration, hoping to profit from the collapse of our country. To regain something that had been lost in previous historical periods and try to take revenge. As is now obvious to everyone, all these attempts and all these destructive plans against Russia have completely failed."

The aforementioned 'historical lands' at the very least is a reference to the Donbas, and Putin could have in mind up to one-third of all of Ukraine. Already, Russian forces are said to control some 20% of Ukraine.

Putin made a public speech in Moscow today. He referred to the European leaders - who are trying to mediate a diplomatic solution to the Russian war again Ukraine - as “European piglets”.



This is all you need to know about Russia’s diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/P67nsdu46F — Alexander Kokcharov (@alex_kokcharov) December 17, 2025

Presumably Russia could seek more expansion in Ukraine in the scenario that peace talks completely breakdown. The Kremlin wants a comprehensive settlement which rearranges the whole security architecture of the region, while Kiev seems content with a more temporary truce.

But Kremlin leadership fears that anything temporary in nature will simply be used by the Zelensky government and its supporters to regroup and rearm, in preparation for future fighting.