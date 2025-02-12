Putin Holds First Call With Syria's Jolani As Fate Of Russian Bases Uncertain

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has spoken to Syria's self-declared President Ahmad al-Sharaa (whose AQ name is Abu Mohammad al-Jolani), the first such contact since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who fled the country on the weekend of December 8 of last year.

"The Russian side emphasized its principled position in support of the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian state," a Kremlin readout said. Moscow has been trying to secure and maintain its two military bases on the Syrian coast as their fate is uncertain.

The Russians have been packing up the bases of heavy equipment ever since al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) stormed Damascus as Assad left power.

A statement from Sharaa emphasized "the strong strategic ties between the two countries and Syria’s openness to all parties" in a way that serves "the interests of the Syrian people and strengthens Syria’s stability and security."

Surprisingly the statement also confirmed "an official invitation to Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Russia." No doubt, the question of Russia's bases in Syria will be high on the agenda.

The irony is that Russia had for years assisted the Syrian Army in bombarding HTS-held Idlib province. Russia and HTS have been longtime enemies, but it looks like each side is ready for pragmatism and a way forward at this point.

There have been unverified reports that the new rulers in Damascus are demanding that Moscow hand over Assad, and in return Russia can keep its bases.

The former Syrian leader hasn't been heard from since being granted asylum in Moscow. Sources say the Assad family is keeping a low profile, and adjusting to life in Russia.

Meanwhile, Washington has yet to lift sanctions on Damascus, and its anyone's guess what Trump will do. He has indicated that he'd like to see the US occupation end in Syria, and to bring the troops home, but there hasn't been much movement on this amid a bigger focus on the Gaza and Ukraine war issues.

Al Jolani encouraging his followers to commit suicide bombings



VS. Now



Al Jolani rides private jets and wearing $70,000 watches. pic.twitter.com/rZ71DOHKWv — Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) February 12, 2025

HTS is still a designated terror organization, but the prior Biden administration had dropped the long-time $10 million bounty on Jolani/Sharaa's head. Biden had also dispatched a diplomatic delegation to Damascus weeks after Jolani took power.