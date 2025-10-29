Putin Invites Journalists To Watch 'Thousands Of Trapped Ukrainian Troops' In Encircled Zone

It seems the Kremlin wants to show the world just how bad the situation is for Ukrainian forces along the frontlines in the east of the country, at a moment Russian infantry troops have already penetrated parts of the city of Pokrovsk.

On Wednesday in live televised remarks President Putin said that Russia is ready to let journalists into Ukraine's encirclement zone. Speaking from the Central Military Clinical Hospital in Moscow alongside Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Putin declared that "In two places – in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmiysk [the Kremlin’s name for Pokrovsk] – the enemy has been blocked, in encirclement." He said of Western journalists, "let them see with their own eyes what’s going on."

This was offered as pushback against recent reports from Western media and NATO officials who have by and large downplayed or denied recent Russian gains. Also, the Ukrainian government has flatly rejected that the two cities are encircled, saying it's not true.

For example, below is US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker saying this week that Russia looks "very weak" currently. "At every single turn, the Russians are not showing from a position of strength - they actually look very weak right now," he claimed.

But Putin has made a rare overture, saying the Russian side is ready to stop fighting in this area near Pokrovsk for as long as media representatives are there.

🇺🇸 U.S. AMBASSADOR TO NATO: “RUSSIA LOOKS VERY WEAK RIGHT NOW”



U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker:



"The Russians should end this senseless war as soon as they possibly can - it’s not going to get better for them.



Trump’s going to continue to play these cards, like these… https://t.co/z71f5rJZB2 pic.twitter.com/4iewMB3Ist — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 28, 2025

"We are ready to transport them to specific locations," he added, saying that Ukrainian leaders should "make decisions regarding the fate of its citizens who are surrounded."

This further appears an offer to let those who are surrounded, and want to live, evacuate freely - based on a potential deal. "We are ready to stop hostilities for a few hours – two, three, or six – so that a group of journalists can go in, see what is happening, talk to Ukrainian servicemen, and leave," Putin said.

However he said he fears Ukrainian "provocations" could occur while the media are present.

🚨 Putin: Russia ready to let journalists into Ukraine's encirclement zone



🔸Russian side is ready to stop fighting in the enemy's encirclement zone for as long as media representatives are there



🔸Russia is concerned that there could be Ukraine's provocations while media are… https://t.co/p4kZEo62KL pic.twitter.com/SUuTwONdBa — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 29, 2025

The NY Times later in the day Wednesday meanwhile acknowledged that "Street battles are raging in the Ukrainian stronghold of Pokrovsk, where Russian soldiers have entered the city after a nearly yearlong assault. The breakthrough underscores the painstaking pace of Moscow’s military advances, but if Russia eventually takes full control of Pokrovsk it would gain a strategically important bridgehead in eastern Ukraine."

The publication cited Denys, a Ukrainian drone operator, who described, "The situation is very difficult because a significant part of the city has already been infiltrated by the occupiers."

"They’re still building up their presence, more and more, trying to completely saturate the city with their forces," he said. "When they encounter our positions, they engage in firefights." Russian forces have been methodically encroaching on Pokrovsk since last year, and its capture could be imminent, which would be a huge blow to Ukrainian logistics and reinforcement for the whole of the Donbass.