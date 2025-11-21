Putin In Military Fatigues Announces Another Key Ukrainian City Captured

Kupiansk, an important rail junction in the northeastern Kharkiv region, has been taken by Russia's military on Thursday, in another example of Moscow forces steadily, even if slowly, gobbling up territory along the front lines.

President Putin was all business, showing up in military fatigues as commander-in-chief for a televised briefing from the defense ministry. Without doubt these optics were crafted to signal strength to the West, at a moment the Trump White House is floating a new 28-point peace plan.

Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov informed Putin, "Units of the Battlegroup West have liberated the city of Kupyansk and continue to destroy Ukrainian formations encircled on the left bank of the Oskol River."

In follow-up the president asked for clarification: "So, that’s it? Did they finish everything?" – and the Battlegroup West commander replied in the affirmative.

As of several weeks ago, Ukraine rejected reports that the city was surrounded, calling it a fabrication. But today's declaration of victory over the city shows that the case was otherwise.

The same goes for the even more important city of Pokrovsk - as Ukraine has either downplayed or rejected Russia's claims to have encircled it. But here's what Reuters is reporting Thursday:

Russia's defense ministry released video on Thursday showing its soldiers moving freely through the southern part of the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, patrolling deserted streets lined with charred apartment blocks. Russia has been threatening Pokrovsk for more than a year, using a pincer movement to attempt to encircle it and threaten supply lines. Russian maps now show the city under Russian control and Ukrainian troops encircled in neighboring Myrnohrad.

President Putin wants to drive home that his forces continue to be in the driver's seat and have overwhelming, steady momentum on the ground.

Moscow also finally seems to be making headway with the Trump administration, as it puts forward the new 28-point peace plan which features territorial concessions (for the first time).

Russian forces walking around Pokrovsk.



Note the heavy fog still present as well as very little auditable fighting in the city.

Purported location of the video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense:

The US side appears to be bringing pressure to bear on Zelensky, toward ending the war based on serious compromise:

The White House says Army Secretary Dan Driscoll felt optimistic following a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, who is now planning to speak with President Trump about the 28-point peace plan reportedly hashed out mostly with Russia in recent weeks. “Sec. Driscoll did meet with President Zelensky today,” Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, told reporters on Thursday. “We spoke with him. He was very optimistic following that meeting. And so again, we are having good conversations with both sides with respect to ending the war.”

But it remains that Zelensky has throughout the war consistently rejected any proposal which features territorial concessions. He is supported especially be Ukrainian hardliners, both in the military and in parliament.

Minerals deal 2.0?

LATEST: Ukraine is coming under intense pressure to accept a sweeping peace plan drawn up by the Trump administration with Moscow’s input to end Russia’s war in the country, according to Ukrainian officials.



The officials said the Trump administration told Zelenskyy and other… — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) November 20, 2025

Zelensky will likely be encouraged by hawkish European allies to resist any significant concessions which benefit Moscow. But the situation for Kiev is likely desperate on the battlefield, and few options remain.