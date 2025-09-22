Putin Offers US A Temporary Nuclear Control Deal "To Prevent New Arms Race"

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday has offered President Trump a temporary nuclear arms control deal that would extend the status quo by one year, at a moment the future of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, is hanging by a thread.

During a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, Putin said he was ready to extend by one year the last arms control treaty between Washington and Moscow, Reuters reports. This would allow time to negotiate its further extension, likely by another five years. This would be "if the US reciprocates, to prevent a new arms race," Putin stipulated.

He painted a dire picture of strategic security in the world. "Unfortunately, it continues to degrade, which is caused by the combined impact of a number of factors, including negative ones, provoking the aggravation of existing and the emergence of new strategic risks," Putin said.

He described that central to the problem is that multiple Cold War era arms agreements had steadily eroded and then been dropped between the US and Russia, while only New START remains.

"Step by step, the system of Soviet-American and Russian-American agreements on control over nuclear missiles and strategic defensive weapons was almost completely dismantled," the Russian leader said.

"We associate the multiple problems that have accumulated in the strategic sphere since the beginning of the twenty-first century with the destructive actions of the West."

Putin further asserted that no one should have doubt that Russia will be ready for any threat. "Our plans to strengthen the country's defense capability are being developed taking into account the changing global situation and are being implemented in full and in a timely manner," he underscored, before saying:

"I emphasize, and no one should have any doubt about this, that Russia is able to respond to any existing and newly emerging threats."

But the fact that Putin is offering a year-long extension to New START while its renewal is negotiated is a major positive sign, showing advancement in trust related to Trump's efforts to have bilateral talks even as the Ukraine war rages.

New START will expire in February 2026 unless a half-decade extension can be reached. Both leaders have shown willingness to reach a breakthrough on this issue. Putin on Monday...

The treaty is intended to limit and reduce nuclear arms on either side, setting a limit of no more than 1,550 deployed warheads and 700 missiles. START I began in 1991, with New START signed under the Obama and Medvedev administrations in 2010 as a successor agreement.

In August 2023 the US accused Russia of violating the treaty in disallowing US on-site inspections under its stipulations. In response, Washington halted Russian inspectors' ability to do the same on American soil.