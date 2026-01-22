Putin Puts A Price Tag On Greenland, Appears To Relish NATO Turning On Itself

"This certainly does not concern us," Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday at a moment it seems the entirety of the West's attention is fixated on President Trump's designs on Greenland. "I think they will sort it out among themselves."

Putin acknowledged the US and Denmark must ultimately settle the question, but he interestingly hinted his sympathies could be with the US position, given he offered up as a model for resolving the dispute America's historic acquirement of Alaska. He also offered up some quick math.

He distanced himself from the inter-NATO spat and standoff, presenting some mediation-type advice at a meeting of the National Security Council in Moscow, which he chaired.

Putin explained that Russia has experience in selling Arctic territories to the United States, recalling that the Russian Empire sold the sprawling and resource-rich Alaska peninsula for $7.2 million in 1863.

"At today's prices, taking into account inflation over the decades, this sum is equivalent to about $158 million," Putin said. He then said that given Greenland is a bit bigger than Alaska, a similar deal would have seen Greenland priced at roughly $200 million to $250 million.

Factoring in the relative value of gold at the time, he described that the true valuation could be pushed up to "probably about $1 billion." And he concluded, "Well, I think the United States can afford such a sum."

On the politics of it, while stressing Moscow has no interest in entering this purely Western dispute, he said, "Incidentally, Denmark has always treated Greenland as a colony and has been quite harsh, if not ​cruel, towards it. But that is a different matter altogether, and hardly anyone is interested ‌in it now."

This well-timed swipe at Denmark came in the context of Moscow having long been miffed at the tiny Scandinavian country for its outsized role in supporting Ukraine - even hosting a pilot program and sending fighter jets.

The Russian leader also made passing reference to acquirement of the US Virgin Islands:

He added that Denmark had sold the U.S. Virgin Islands to Washington in 1917 in exchange for recognizing its ownership of Greenland, and that Russia itself offloaded Alaska to the U.S. in 1867.

As for Greenland, Washington and NATO leadership (specifically Mark Rutte) have expressed deep concern over supposed Russian and Chinese inroads in the Arctic region just off the large far northern island.

But Russia is more likely enjoying this display of disunity within the alliance. Even Reuters has noted, "Moscow has watched ‌with glee as US President Donald Trump's drive to acquire Greenland has widened Washington's split with Europe, even though his moves ‌could have ramifications for Russia, which already has a strong Arctic presence."