Putin Quips That He Prefers Harris To Trump, Cites 'Contagious, Expressive' Laugh

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok that Russia now wants Vice President Kamala Harris to win in November since they had previously supported Joe Biden - and Biden has endorsed Harris.

"I told you, our favorite, if I may say so, was the current president, Mr. Biden," said Putin, smirking. "He was removed from the race, but he advised all his supporters to support Ms. Harris. So we will do it as well, we will root for her," he continued.

Putin said Harris "laughs so contagiously and expressively, it shows she’s doing well."

JUST IN: Vladimir Putin says he supports Kamala Harris for president, says he finds her laugh “fascinating.”



The comments come after the DOJ accused Russia of funding Tenet who then paid conservative influencers for videos.



At the moment, it’s unclear what exactly Russia’s goal… pic.twitter.com/ciXyZ4MCyU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 5, 2024

"And if she is doing well, then … Trump introduced so many restrictions and sanctions against Russia, like no other president had ever introduced before him. And if Ms. Harris is doing well, perhaps she will refrain from doing anything like that," he continued.

As modernity.news continues,

Putin’s comments are likely to be dismissed as a joke by the Harris campaign, while Trump will probably use them to deflect long-standing claims by Democrats that his campaign is supported by Russia.

According to Sky News’ Moscow correspondent Ivor Bennett, “Vladimir Putin is having a little chuckle himself here. His comments are almost certainly more mischief-making than a statement of fact because, as we know, Russia’s president doesn’t always say what he thinks.”

As we highlighted earlier this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked by pro-Russia TV reporter Pavel Zarubin, “Then who is our candidate now?”

“We have no candidate. But, of course, the Democrats are more predictable. And what Putin said about Biden’s predictability applies to almost all Democrats, including Ms. Harris,” responded Peskov.

The Kremlin spokesman was also dismissive towards Trump’s claim that he could end the war with Ukraine within 24 hours.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.