Putin Reportedly Offers To Cut Iran Intel-Sharing If US Does Same In Ukraine

Moscow has been accused by top officials in the White House and in Congress of expanding its intelligence-sharing with Iran amid the now three-week-long war involving the US and Israel. Russia has even been accused of handing over targeting information, allegedly assisting in Iranian ballistic missile attacks on US bases and radar sites as well as sensitive assets in the region.

Russia hasn't confirmed that it is doing this, and has issued a meager official denial - but it also hasn't taken serious steps to convince Washington otherwise. The Kremlin is perhaps relishing in the idea of doing to the US in Iran precisely what the US is doing to Russia in Ukraine - making the operation harder, more costly, and setting up for potential quagmire.

On Friday Politico is reporting on a possible quid pro quo offer: "Moscow proposed a quid pro quo to the U.S. under which the Kremlin would stop sharing intelligence information with Iran, such as the precise coordinates of U.S. military assets in the Middle East, if Washington ceased supplying Ukraine with intel about Russia."

Getty Images/CNN

"Two people familiar with the U.S.-Russia negotiations said that such a proposal was made by Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev to Trump administration envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during their meeting last week in Miami," the report continues.

The sources indicated the US side rejected the offer. Of course, the US has long been very deep into the Ukraine crisis, and significant intel-sharing has stretched back for many years into the Biden administration and even before, in connection with the Donbass conflict of 2014.

Politico underscores, "Nevertheless, the sheer existence of such a proposal has sparked concern among European diplomats, who worry Moscow is trying to drive a wedge between Europe and the U.S. at a critical moment for transatlantic relations."

Assuming the fresh report is accurate, it raises some serious questions regarding US policy at this very sensitive moment of two major raging wars.

The sources here are "two people familiar with the U.S.-Russia negotiations." That could also mean two people familiar with leaking propaganda. https://t.co/Q29DmlQIHT — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) March 20, 2026

For starters, much of Trump's base of support has already long been skeptical of Ukraine policy. There is a segment also not happy about the US launching another 'war of choice' in the Middle East, contrary to Trump's pledges on the campaign trail. There are also issues of 'overreach' and overextension in terms of American involvement in no less than two huge global hotspots - one of which Washington is the direct initiator (alongside Israel).

If Trump did actually cease intel-sharing with Kiev, there would be many Republicans which would be quite OK with this. Even J.D. Vance and Pete Hegseth have appeared cold on the idea of too much support for Ukraine.

KING: Can you update us on Russian intelligence sharing with Iran?



GABBARD: If it's going on, that answer would be appropriate for a closed session



KING: It's been in the press. Is it occurring?



GABBARD: What I can tell you is that according to the Dept of War, any support… pic.twitter.com/zR5GibrDmT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2026

Whether the alleged offer from Moscow will remain on the table or not is another question. But it seems clear Russia is ready to leverage events in Iran to its advantage related to Ukraine - even at a moment peace talks are clearly on indefinite pause.

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