Putin Says Trump 'Not Safe' After Assassination Attempts, Slams Mudslinging Against His Family

Russian President Vladimir Putin while at the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan spoke to reporters and made mention of US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday.

He said that he doesn't believe Trump is safe after no less than two attempts on his life. Putin described "the absolutely uncivilized methods used to battle against Trump, up to and including an assassination attempt - and more than once."

Via Brookings Institution

That's when Putin emphasized, "By the way, in my opinion, he is not safe now."

"Unfortunately, in the history of the United States various incidents have happened. I think he (Trump) is intelligent and I hope he's cautious and understands this," the Russian leader emphasized.

Trump suffered a minor wound to his hear when a bullet grazed his head while at a campaign event in Pennsylvania in July. The bullet was a mere centimeter away from possibly taking his life. And in September, a would-be assassin tried to position himself with a rifle as Trump was playing a round of golf in Florida before he was discovered by an alert Secret Service agent.

Interestingly, Putin elaborated on the aforementioned "uncivilized methods" used to attack Trump. He said according to state media:

"The biggest thing for me was that while attacking [Trump] as part of the election campaign, they not only subjected him to humiliating, unfounded judicial proceedings but also bashed his family, his children too. Even common thugs don’t do that here," Putin noted, when talking with reporters. According to Putin, when gangs fight with each other, they "don’t target women and children but leave them alone." "It’s men that fight with each other. But these people did target [the family]. It’s just vile, another clear sign of the moral decline of the current US political system," the Russian president concluded.

Putin also at one point in the remarks characterized Trump as intelligent and experienced.

This isn't the first time that Putin had some positive or warm things to say in defense of Trump. It could be that the Russian leader is leaving maximum room available to repair relations with Washington, which have hit a low point throughout the Ukraine war.

The Kremlin has made recent statements suggesting that it doesn't see a truce as likely at this point, given especially the constant cross-border attacks from Ukraine; however, it has said Moscow remains open and willing to listen to what the incoming Trump administration has to say.