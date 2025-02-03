print-icon
print-icon

Putin: Trump Will Restore Order; Elites Will "Stand At The Master's Feet And Gently Wag Their Tails"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has commented on President Trump’s first weeks in office and the effect it will have on Europe, declaring that political elites will fall into line at Trump’s feet.

In an interview with Russia Today, Putin stated “Nothing has changed. They were happy to carry out any order from Washington under Biden.”

“They just don’t like Trump,” he continued, adding “They forgot him actively, really interfered in political life, in the election process of the United States. And then they were confused when Trump suddenly won.”

Putin further declares that the political elite in Europe “mentally liked Biden more,”

“But Trump has better ideas about what is good, what is bad, including in gender policy, in some other issues, they kind of don’t like it,” the Russian president asserted.

“But I assure you, Trump with his character, persistence, he will restore order pretty quickly,” Putin stated, adding “And all of them, you’ll see, it will happen quickly, soon, all of them will stand at the master’s feet and gently wag their tails.”

Trump stated over the weekend that he “absolutely” intends to place tariffs on EU countries where he sees fit.

The comments also come after Putin and Trump reportedly spoke about ending the conflict in Ukraine, with Trump adamant that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is ready to make a deal.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

0
Loading...