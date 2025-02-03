Putin: Trump Will Restore Order; Elites Will "Stand At The Master's Feet And Gently Wag Their Tails"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has commented on President Trump’s first weeks in office and the effect it will have on Europe, declaring that political elites will fall into line at Trump’s feet.

In an interview with Russia Today, Putin stated “Nothing has changed. They were happy to carry out any order from Washington under Biden.”

“They just don’t like Trump,” he continued, adding “They forgot him actively, really interfered in political life, in the election process of the United States. And then they were confused when Trump suddenly won.”

Putin further declares that the political elite in Europe “mentally liked Biden more,”

“But Trump has better ideas about what is good, what is bad, including in gender policy, in some other issues, they kind of don’t like it,” the Russian president asserted.

“But I assure you, Trump with his character, persistence, he will restore order pretty quickly,” Putin stated, adding “And all of them, you’ll see, it will happen quickly, soon, all of them will stand at the master’s feet and gently wag their tails.”

JUST IN: 🇷🇺🇪🇺 Russian President Putin says Europe's elites will soon stand at Donald Trump's feet and 'gently wag their tails.' pic.twitter.com/waqGc8I49R — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) February 2, 2025

Trump stated over the weekend that he “absolutely” intends to place tariffs on EU countries where he sees fit.

President Trump responds to speculation that he will impose tariffs on European Union countries.



Reporters: Are you going to impose tariffs on the European Union?



Trump: “Do you want the truthful answer or the political answer?”



Reporters: “The truthful answer.”



Trump:… pic.twitter.com/al3CFU0x02 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 2, 2025

The comments also come after Putin and Trump reportedly spoke about ending the conflict in Ukraine, with Trump adamant that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is ready to make a deal.

Putin knows what the world is realizing. Trump commands respect.

Under Biden, Europe walked all over the U.S., but with Trump back, the balance of power shifts. No more weak leadership, no more free rides. When Trump speaks, world leaders listen.



*Dear Trump haters, you see it… pic.twitter.com/WePVOVI0aE — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) February 2, 2025

The EU puts you in prison for protesting violent migrants that stab children to death.



The EU criminalizes your ability to defend yourself with a firearm.



The EU doesn't believe in free speech.



Trump deports violent migrants.



Trump is pro 2A



Trump is pro Freedom of Speech… — Novu (@The_Novu) February 2, 2025

They have no choice. They can no longer be propped up by money laundering through USAID. USA and Russia will become strong economic, military, and political allies. This is what the European elites and the globalists have feared for decades. It’s going to happen. It’s good for… — Sun Tzu (@SunTzusWar) February 2, 2025

Regardless of what anyone thinks of Trump and Putin, they are both "nationalists," that want sovereignty for their respective nations. So, in many/most, cases they are fighting against globalists and elitists agendas. — Miami Futures Trader (@MFT_Get_Funded) February 2, 2025

