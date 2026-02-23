Putin Vows To Bolster Russia's Nuclear Triad As "Absolute Priority"

In a Monday televised speech on the occasion of Russia's "Defender of the Fatherland Day," President Vladimir Putin declared that the development of the nuclear triad "remains an absolute priority" for Russia, coming soon on the heels of the collapse of the New START nuclear treaty with the United States.

The nuclear triad serves as the ultimate guarantee of Russia's security and allows the effective maintenance of strategic deterrence and the balance of power in the world, explained Putin, calling it "our absolute priority". Countries like Russia, which are seen by the US either as rivals or even 'rogue' - are busy taking note of Iran now being threatened with regime change given it does not possess a nuclear deterrent.

1971 nuclear test off French Polynesia.

Putin further emphasized in the context of strategic deterrence that Russia will enhance the potential of its armed forces and improve their combat readiness and mobility - as well as maintaining the ability to operate under the most complex conditions.

He further pledged to accelerate the pace of research and development of advanced weapons and equipment for the military to ensure that they are in reliable hands, according to state media translation.

"The development of the nuclear triad, which guarantees Russia’s security and enables us to effectively ensure strategic deterrence and balance of power in the world remains." —Putin

As for the US-Russia New START Nuclear Treaty, it officially expired without renewal on February 4. Since then Moscow has declared it will in good faith stick to the nuclear limits outlined in the now-expired arms control treaty, provided Washington does the same.

And yet there's been relative quiet from the White House on the issue. For now it doesn't seem the US has made such a reciprocal pledge, leaving the world in uncertain and uncharted territory.

Russia has also made clear that it has no intention of being "the first to take steps towards escalation" and expanding its warheads.

In early February, Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave insight into why the White House has let New START expire, echoing a complaint that goes all the way back to the first Trump administration.

"Obviously, the president's been clear in the past that in order to have true arms control in the 21st century, it's impossible to do something that doesn't include China because of their vast and rapidly growing stockpile," Rubio said.