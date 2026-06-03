'Putin's Davos' Forum Opens Under Heavy Ukrainian Drone Attack, With Candace Owens & Trump Official In Attendance

Ukraine's President Zelensky has freshly stated that he's ready for direct talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in order to end the war, but he also warned that the alternative is for Ukraine to increase its retaliatory strikes on Russia,

The head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated this week: "Zelensky has instructed officials to try to end this war as quickly as possible, preferably before winter." But the ground war reality as well the escalating tit-for-tat air campaigns, tell a different story of a brutal and largely stalemated conflict which is likely to just grind on for the foreseeable future.

via Ukrinform

The last 24 hour period has seen a significant drone wave rain down on Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg.

The attack seemed to be met with little in the way of anti-air defenses, with circulating local footage showing security forces trying to shoot down inbound drones only with small arms. Local authorities later said there were several injuries across the region, but no one was killed.

The new attack seemed intentionally timed for the city's major economic forum designed to attract foreign investment into the country. Putin is scheduled to oversee the three-day St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and will give a keynote address.

Amused residents film Russian servicemembers trying and failing to shoot down Ukrainian one-way drones with automatic rifles during this morning’s large-scale attack against the Northwestern Russian city of St. Petersburg. pic.twitter.com/ecHcM54jfK — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 3, 2026

The forum has been dubbed as 'Putin's Davos' - and according to CNN:

Ukrainian drones rained down on St. Petersburg late Tuesday, striking infrastructure and wounding several people, just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s signature economic forum opened in the city. Hundreds of drones hit several other Russian cities overnight, with Kyiv claiming to have struck a naval warship and other key assets in a major attack reaching as far as Moscow. Three districts of St. Petersburg were targeted in the overnight Ukrainian drone assault, according to its governor Aleksandr Beglov. The city is this week hosting the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, often dubbed Putin’s version of Davos.

In the below, the WSJ's foreign chief correspondent has moved from journalist to advocate:

Ukrainian aircraft arrive to deliver a keynote address at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum that opens this morning. Special entertainment for Candace Owens, Andrew Tate and all the other distinguished guests. pic.twitter.com/S8GFB9cTAs — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) June 3, 2026

Broke black plumes of smoke rose over St. Petersburg just as thousands of guests from 130 countries were due to attend. Importantly, this has included 'low level' Trump administration delegation.

BBC writes, "Mobile internet was disrupted and St Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport was temporarily closed, while some regions of nearby Latvia and Estonia also issued air raid alerts." Dozens of regional flights were also delayed.

President Zelensky boastfully owned up to it, after Kiev has already come under heavy Russian bombardment this week. Zelensky commented Wednesday: "Ukraine’s plan for long-range sanctions is being implemented exactly as needed to bring peace closer."

He tweeted footage of the aftermath of Ukrainian drones hitting the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal. Nearby Kronstadt, home to the headquarters base of the Russian Navy's Baltic Fleet, also reportedly suffered attack.

Ukrainian attack drones opened this year's Russian Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, successfully striking the city's fuel and oil maritime terminal this morning. pic.twitter.com/LHSZkCG7qe — распад и неуважение (@VictorKvert2008) June 3, 2026

Among the dignitaries attending this year's SPEIF conference is Rodney Mims Cook Jr., who is overseeing President Trump’s controversial planned White House ballroom.

"The attendance of Cook, the chairman of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, has been portrayed by Russian officials as representing the first official U.S. delegation to SPIEF after years of boycotts," The Washington Post writes. "Cook has said his participation was approved by the State Department; however, he did not appear to be part of an official delegation appointed by President Donald Trump."

Also interesting is that Candace Owns is in attendance, and expected to speak at a session on "balancing parenthood in a large family with a successful career."

The Christian expression and heritage here is unmatched.

Unsurprisingly, they are lying to us about Russia. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/pNbwPmiq3m — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 1, 2026

One aspect to the forum is Russia asserting itself as a more traditionalist, family-oriented society, compared to the progressiveness and 'wokeness' of the West.

Online 'influencer' brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have also filmed themselves arriving in Russia, though did not initially confirm whether they planned to attend the forum in St. Petersburg.

Andrew Tate has arrived in Russia



The controversial influencer was welcomed with honors at the airport.



Tate is known for his outspoken views on women and his massive online following.



He and his brother Tristan remain under investigation in Romania and the United Kingdom.… pic.twitter.com/WvmrlpIGK3 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 2, 2026

Some of the attacks landed in the daylight hours, startling onlookers among St. Petersburg streets...

The Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum of 2026 (SPIEF 2026) in Russia has started with a very fiery keynote speech by the Ukrainian surprise guests. pic.twitter.com/VVIuGcQCO7 — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) June 3, 2026

From the forum venue itself: large black plumes can be seen enveloping the skyline...

A burning oil terminal in Saint Petersburg, in the background of the SPIEF, while Russia tries to sell its economic resilience.

President Putin and top military brass had last month said strikes would be initiated against "decision-making centers" in response to the dorm attack in the Russia’s Lugansk People’s Republic on May 22, which killed 21 people - mostly teenage girls - and injured 70 others.

🇺🇦🇷🇺🛢️ Un terminal pétrolier en feu à Saint-Pétersbourg, en arrière-plan du SPIEF, pendant que la Russie tente de vendre sa “résilience économique”.



Franchement, difficile de faire plus symbolique. pic.twitter.com/l4X81RoNGK — Alex 🇫🇷 (@Alexandree1507) June 3, 2026

Kremlin officials now say that Russian forces have "a right to dismantle any infrastructure that supports terrorism." This new bus attack strongly suggests there's no off-ramp or de-escalation on the horizon, but that tit-for-tat strikes will only grow and become more violent. And the fresh attack on St. Petersburg is certainly not going to help matters.