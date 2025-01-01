Putin's New Year’s Speech Marks Exactly 25 Years In Power: 'Russians Should Be Proud'

President Vladimir Putin has issued a traditional New Year's Eve speech on Tuesday, which marks exactly 25 years of the Russian leader in power. There was a brief few year period when he was Prime Minister under President Dmitry Medvedev based on constitutional term limits.

He said that Russians should be "proud" of what Russia had done during his quarter century ruling the country. He issued the expected well wishes for the year ahead, but interestingly did not expressly mention the ongoing Ukraine war, which has resulted in far-reaching US and European sanctions on Moscow.

"Dear friends, in just a few minutes 2025 will be ushered in, completing the first quarter of the 21st century," Putin began in the televised remarks.

"Yes, we still have a lot to decide but we can be rightfully proud of what has already been done," he added, saying his 25 years as president led to the "further development" of the country and its economy and defense.

He heaped praise on Russian soldiers defending the nation, at a time that Ukrainian forces still occupy hundreds of square kilometers of the southern border region of Kursk.

"On this New Year's Eve, the thoughts, hopes of relatives and friends, millions of people across Russia are together with our fighters and commanders," Putin said. "Now, on the threshold of a new year, we are thinking about the future. We are sure that everything will be all right. We will only go forward."

Putin first took power after having been named acting president on New Year's Eve in 1999 when predecessor Boris Yeltsin unexpectedly resigned amid post-Soviet economic collapse and turmoil.

Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev started the tradition of a New Year's Eve speech, and is watched by millions of Russian households. It typically involves a summary of major events of the past year, and general well wishes for the year to come.

"Now, on the threshold of a new year, we are thinking about the future. We are sure that everything will be all right. We will only go forward," Putin said.

AFP noted that the address "aired on state TV just before midnight in each of Russia's 11 time zones" - and it was also likely closely watched by analysts at Western intelligence agencies and the Pentagon.

The Trump administration enters the White House in less than three weeks, and all eyes will be on the question of how quickly Trump will push Kiev toward the negotiating table.

After 3 years of war, isolation, and economic stagnation, #Putin tells Russians: 'Everything will be fine, we will move forward!'

● In his 2025 New Year's address, he hails Russia's 'strength' and ties the year to WWII's 80th anniversary, dubbing it the 'Year of the Defender' pic.twitter.com/D8uqKLZ0UJ — Jason Corcoran (@jason_corcoran) December 31, 2024

The Kremlin has been cautiously optimistic, but feels in control of the war in the Donbas. President Zelensky has meanwhile balked at the possibility of ceding territory, though the Crimea question has remained open from the Ukrainians' perspective.

Russia is going to settle on nothing less than total and permanent control over the four territories in the east, and a permanent ban on Ukraine ever joining NATO. Trump is reportedly mulling a minimum 20-year waiting period for Ukraine, however. Moscow says even this long delay is not acceptable.