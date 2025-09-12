Qatar Pressures Arab Allies To Close Embassies In Israel: 'The Gloves Are Off'

Qatar is leaning on Arab countries who have embassies in Israel to close them, as diplomatic retaliation for this week's brazen Israeli airstrikes on Doha, which killed several Hamas leaders - including Khalil al-Hayya - and a Qatari security official.

Specifically, the United Arab Emirates is being pressured to shutter its embassy in Tel Aviv. The UAE was an initial signer of the Trump-brokered Abraham Accords. It officially inaugurated its embassy in July of 2021 as part of the historic normalization deal.

Via Associated Press

Washington has been hoping to expand the accords to other Gulf states, especially Saudi Arabia, but with the Gaza war raging, this seems definitely off and nowhere on the horizon.

"The gloves are off," a Gulf diplomat speaking with Haaretz said. The UAE has vehemently condemned the attack on Qatar, and summoned the Israeli deputy ambassador, David Ohad Horsandi, to complain of "outrageous attack" which violated Qatar's sovereignty.

Haaretz has suggested that Qatar might even alter its security ties with the United States. "Qatar's prime minister told the White House his country would now re-evaluate its security partnership with Washington," Haaretz reported.

"From Doha's perspective, accusing Qatar of hosting Hamas leaders is seen as a knife in the back and could affect continued cooperation with Mossad as well as other interactions between the emirate and Israel," Haaretz added.

The oil and gas rich GCC countries had throughout the decade-plus long Syria proxy war cooperated closely with Israeli intelligence, past reports have said.

But the Gaza crisis has strained all of these past ties, which mostly focused on countering Iranian and Shia influence across the Middle East, and Assad became prime target number one for regime change - given his deep cooperation with the Iranians.

Yet even the Saudis have by and large mended relations with Iran. While the royal family pays lip service to defending Palestinians, it is the common populations of Gulf states which tend to be more hardline in the pro-Palestinian cause.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs @MBA_AlThani_, stated in an interview with CNN: “We categorically reject such threats coming from an individual like Netanyahu—someone who speaks of bringing others to justice, while he himself is the one who should be brought… pic.twitter.com/xLvrjSlwcF — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) September 11, 2025

A prime reason the Saudis have yet to normalize with Israel is precisely on fears it could enrage the society at large as well as the powerful clerical establishment that oversees the kingdom's Sharia courts and other institutions. This could destabilize the kingdom, especially if the monarchy rushes to embrace Israel under Netanyahu.