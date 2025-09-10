Qatar Says It Reserves Right To Retaliate Against 'Barbaric' Netanyahu 

Qatar has threatened retaliation after Israel's strike on Doha Tuesday which killed five top Hamas officials. Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in a fresh speech condemned the attack as "state terrorism" on the Gulf country's capital and warned that payback is coming.

He said Qatar reserves the right to retaliate, saying, "We've reached a decisive moment; There should be retaliation from the whole region."

Referencing Israel's Netanyahu at one point in the address, Thani said that "barbaric actions that only reflects one thing: It reflects the barbarism of this person that is leading the region, unfortunately, to a point where we cannot address any situation and we cannot repair anything, and we cannot work within the frameworks of international laws."

The Qatari leader continued of the Israeli prime minister, "He just violates all those international laws" - he said through the translator from the Arabic.

But for all the tough talk, the reality remains that Qatar has long been host to major US military and naval bases, especially Al-Udeid Air Base - the largest US installation in the Middle East, and is the operational regional HQ for US Central Command (CENTCOM).

And so it would not take drastic action against a close US military ally such as Israel, also given Qatar's military capabilities are miniscule compared to Israel's. The small oil and gas rich GCC nation also does significant lobbying on Capitol Hill.

Reflecting this reality, Thani quickly switched to a more restrained tone in his reaction speech at one point: "Mediation and Qatari diplomacy is part of its identity, and it will continue, and nothing will deter us from persisting in this role across the various issues around us in the region, in order to achieve the stability of the region and ultimately the stability of our peoples," he said.

So we should expect that absolutely nothing will happen, at least on the military front, but a direct aerial attack on a Gulf state does put the prospect of expansion of the Abraham Accords at a greater distance.

Trump says he assured the Qataris that such an attack "will not happen again on their soil".

The White House has said it notified Qatar of the impending attack on the building where Hamas leaders were staying in Doha, but Qatari officials have pushed back against this, saying that the government only was officially notified some ten minutes after the attack already took place.