Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

Fourth Turnings never fizzle out.

They build to a crescendo of death and destruction.

Is there any indications whatsoever that we are not on a course towards all-out war?

How it started...

"We gave categorical assurances to Gorbachev that if a United Germany could remain in NATO, NATO would not be moved Eastward" Jack Matlock, US Ambassador to the Soviets 1987-1991 speaking 30 years ago. "We gave categorical assurances to Gorbachev that if a United Germany could remain in NATO, NATO would not be moved Eastward"



Jack Matlock, US Ambassador to the Soviets 1987-1991 speaking 30 years ago



NATO did, however, move Eastwards towards Russia, and the rest is history pic.twitter.com/21EjyDetYm — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) September 3, 2025 NATO did, however, move Eastwards towards Russia, and the rest is history

How's it going?

Professor Jeffrey Sachs explains:

Now, we have the return of the most primitive kind of Russophobia imaginable. So Europe meets, as, as you note, every two or three days in terror of Russia with these fools around the table, without talking to the Russians at all. If you just watch these people, they don't know anything, and they don't want to learn anything, and they don't want to hear anything. And especially, in Europe, the most desperate thing is, for God's sake, don't talk to the other side. It may be a little annoying. And so we actually have a spectacle of grown people like Starmer, Merz, Macron, grown people that won't even have ... a discussion with President Putin.

Professor Jeffrey Sachs "FIRED" Starmer, Merz & Macron



Now, we have the return of the most primitive kind of Russophobia imaginable. So Europe meets, as, as you note, every two or three days in terror of Russia with these fools around the table, without talking to the Russians… pic.twitter.com/GVUrNc69uy — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) September 4, 2025

And what happens next?

Dmitry Medvedev:

"The United Kingdom has sent Ukraine $1.3 billion obtained as profit from the use of frozen Russian assets. This was said by the English idiot Lammy. Well, this means one thing: British thieves have handed over Russian money to the neo-Nazis. The consequences? Britain has committed an offense, and Russia has, as lawyers say, a claim against it and the current Banderite Ukraine. But considering that these funds cannot be recovered through legal proceedings for obvious reasons, our country has only one way to reclaim the assets. To return what was seized in kind. That is, with "Ukrainian land" and other real estate and movable property located on it. (I am obviously not talking about the lands of the new Russian regions, they are already ours.) So any illegal seizure of arrested Russian funds or income from them must be converted into additional territories and other property of country 404. Or by confiscating the valuables of the British Crown. There are still enough of them in various places, including those located in Russia."

The path has been set on the Fourth Turning - it's now when not if.