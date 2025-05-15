"Racism Is Only White" – Anti-White Art Installation Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage

Via Remix News,

A number of anti-White slogans were used in an art installation at the University of Grenoble in France for “Equality Month,” with widespread outrage leading the president of the university to demand they be taken down.

The inscriptions repeatedly attack “White males” and claim that only White people are guilty of racism, with the entire scandal going viral and garnering tens of thousands of comments and millions of views on French social media.

There were approximately 40 such artistic inscriptions, with four of them deemed especially offensive towards White people, which read:

1. The world is in pain. That’s normal, it is ruled by white men. 2. Earth is monochrome like a rainbow, racism is only white. 3. It’s the work of the Arabs that built Versailles. 4. In chess, as in life, whites have a head start.

🇫🇷🚨 Incredible anti-White racism from France's University of Grenoble.



Four glass plaques installations read:



1. The world is in pain. That's normal, it is ruled by white men.

2. Earth is monochrome like a rainbow, racism is only white.

3. It's the work of the Arabs that… pic.twitter.com/tmjbfrLSlE — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) May 14, 2025

Other slogans were slightly less controversial, but still deemed problematic, such as: “I would like to overthrow the French government.”



The slogans are affixed to the glass walls of the affixed amphitheater gallery in the Pierre Mendès France building at the university’s campus, and were commissioned from the artist Petite Poissone. It is unclear how much he was paid to produce the racist slogans.

The conservative student union, UNI Grenoble, denounced the messages, saying they represent “anti-white propaganda.”

“These unacceptable messages encourage racism against white people and spread the woke idea that we are in a systematically racist society,” said UNI national delegate Yvenn Le Coz, who requested the university immediately take down the artworks.

After the UNI alerted President Yassine Lakhnech, who claimed he only became aware of the inscriptions despite them already being up for two months. The inscriptions have become a part of a national news story, with some of the biggest outlets in the country now questioning how such racist inscriptions were installed. Le Figaro questioned the president, Lakhnech, who said the messages “do not reflect the university’s positions or values.” He claimed they would now be removed, but only the ones that caused a problem.

A press release has gone out and noted that the artwork was given “sufficient oversight.” However, university students are claiming that 10 inscriptions out of 50 were already reviewed and deemed inappropriate, which, if true, means university staff saw all the messages beforehand and allowed them to go up.

The artist, a 42-year-old Grenoble resident, has numerous anti-White and anti-male comments and artworks on her Instagram account.·

Anti-white racism at French and Western universities has been commonplace in the last decades, as Remix News has reported.

In 2021, Remix News wrote that the elite Paris Institute of Political Studies, also known as Sciences Po Paris, is experiencing a growing rise in racist, de-colonial, and anti-White ideologies. Many conferences, research papers, and courses are under the influence and supervision of small but aggressive ideological militant groups.

Read more here...