Rand Paul Again Slams Trump Over Strikes: 'If We Don't Blow Up Boats Off Miami, Why Do It Off Venezuela?'

Senator Rand Paul has again slammed President Donald Trump over his military operations off Venezuela, which has killed 27 people after at least half a dozen alleged drug smuggling boats have been blown out of the water by US drones.

Paul spoke with British journalist Piers Morgan this week and argued that any armed conflict should be approved by Congress. The Republican and libertarian-leaning Senator further questioned the administration's claim that the strikes aim to thwart the fentanyl trade in particular.

"There is no fentanyl made in Venezuela. Not just a little bit, there's none being made. These are outboard boats that, in order for them to get to Miami, would have to stop and refuel 20 times," Paul said.

"It's all likely going to Trinidad and Tobago. There are a lot of reasons to be worried about this. Number one is the broader principle of when can you kill people indiscriminately when there's war. That's why when we declare war is supposed to be done by Congress. It's not supposed to be done willy nilly. When there's war you just kill people in the war zone, there are rules of engagement," Paul added.

He further emphasized that "interdicting drugs has always been an anti crime activity where we don't just summarily execute people, we actually present evidence and convict them."

The Kentucky lawmaker has also recently asserted on social media that "it's imperative that we make it clear that war powers reside with Congress, not the president."

Paul has recently joined Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine in seeking to force a vote which would stop Trump from unilaterally declaring war on Venezuela.

The Washington Post meanwhile writes on Wednesday that Trump is beating the drums of war on Venezuela:

Trump has made clear his intentions to go beyond blowing up boats, saying “we’re going to stop them by land” in Venezuela. Several people familiar with internal administration deliberations said any initial land attack would probably be a targeted operation on alleged trafficker encampments or clandestine airstrips, rather than a direct attempt to unseat Maduro. Some said the U.S. deployments and boat strikes were psychological warfare to promote fractures in the Venezuelan armed forces or persuade Maduro to step down. But Trump has said nothing to dispel concerns that the United States could launch a full-scale military operation.

Paul argues to Piers Morgan: If we don't blow up boats off Miami, why do it off Venezuela...

Earlier in the week Trump was directly asked whether he has authorized the CIA to "take out" Maduro. Trump responded ambiguously by saying it would be "a ridiculous question for me to answer. But I think Venezuela is feeling the heat."

