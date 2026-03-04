Ranking The World's Most Powerful Countries By Soft Power In 2026
The 'hard power' versus 'soft power' framework of international relations has perhaps never been more prescient as President Trump flexes his ability to use military strength to induce an outcome of his liking, having tried (and failed) to achieve it via the more diplomatic arts of soft power persuasion.
Simply put, soft power reflects a country’s ability to shape global opinion through culture, diplomacy, business, and international influence.
As Harvard professor Joseph Nye argued back in the early 1990s, the smartest countries don’t choose one or the other - they combine them.
Use hard power when you must (deterrence, stopping aggression) and soft power to build coalitions and reduce the need for force.
In short:
Hard power can win the battle.
Soft power helps win the peace.
Smart power wins the long game.
As Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte details in the map below, US still ranks #1 overall, but notes growing challenges from polarization and recent foreign-policy shifts. China is a close #2 and rising fast.
Russia’s hard-power visibility boosted its short-term global attention but hurt its cultural and business appeal.
In today’s tense environment (e.g., Middle East conflicts, great-power competition), nations are rediscovering that pure hard power is expensive and often backfires, while soft power reduces the cost of (but also likelihood of) getting what you want.
The index scores and ranks countries on how positively they are perceived around the world, based on surveys and other perception metrics collected globally.
The data for this map comes from the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index 2026.
Top Soft Power Nations
The United States ranks #1 in the 2026 Global Soft Power Index with a score of 74.9, just 1.4 points ahead of China in second place.
|Rank
|Country
|Soft Power Index (2026)
|1
|🇺🇸 United States
|74.9
|2
|🇨🇳 China
|73.5
|3
|🇯🇵 Japan
|70.6
|4
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|69.2
|5
|🇩🇪 Germany
|67.7
|6
|🇫🇷 France
|65.8
|7
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|63.2
|8
|🇨🇦 Canada
|63.2
|9
|🇮🇹 Italy
|61.6
|10
|🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates
|59.4
|11
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|59.2
|12
|🇪🇸 Spain
|58.9
|13
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|58.8
|14
|🇷🇺 Russia
|58.7
|15
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|57.8
|16
|🇦🇺 Australia
|57.5
|17
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|55.9
|18
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|55.6
|19
|🇳🇴 Norway
|55.4
|20
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|54.9
|21
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|54.5
|22
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|54.5
|23
|🇫🇮 Finland
|53.5
|24
|🇦🇹 Austria
|53.3
|25
|🇹🇷 Türkiye
|52.4
|26
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|51.6
|27
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|50.4
|28
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|49.6
|29
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|49.2
|30
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|49.1
|31
|🇵🇱 Poland
|48.9
|32
|🇮🇳 India
|48.0
|33
|🇬🇷 Greece
|46.7
|34
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|45.9
|35
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|45.8
|36
|🇲🇨 Monaco
|45.5
|37
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|45.2
|38
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|45.0
|39
|🇮🇱 Israel
|44.8
|40
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|44.8
|41
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|44.8
|42
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|44.3
|43
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|44.2
|44
|🇨🇿 Czechia
|43.6
|45
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|42.0
|46
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|41.6
|47
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|41.4
|48
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|41.3
|49
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|40.8
|50
|🇲🇦 Morocco
|40.6
|51
|🇴🇲 Oman
|40.5
|52
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|40.4
|53
|🇷🇴 Romania
|40.3
|54
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|40.0
|55
|🇸🇰 Slovakia
|39.7
|56
|🇨🇱 Chile
|39.4
|57
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|39.4
|58
|🇮🇷 Iran
|39.3
|59
|🇲🇻 Maldives
|39.2
|60
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|39.0
|61
|🇬🇪 Georgia
|39.0
|62
|🇯🇴 Jordan
|38.9
|63
|🇰🇵 North Korea
|38.9
|64
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|38.7
|65
|🇵🇦 Panama
|38.6
|66
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|38.3
|67
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|38.1
|68
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|38.0
|69
|🇲🇹 Malta
|37.4
|70
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|37.4
|71
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|37.4
|72
|🇷🇸 Serbia
|37.3
|73
|🇨🇷 Costa Rica
|37.1
|74
|🇩🇿 Algeria
|36.8
|75
|🇹🇳 Tunisia
|36.7
|76
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|36.6
|77
|🇵🇪 Peru
|36.6
|78
|🇵🇾 Paraguay
|36.4
|79
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|36.4
|80
|🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
|36.3
|81
|🇧🇾 Belarus
|36.0
|82
|🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
|35.9
|83
|🇨🇺 Cuba
|35.8
|84
|🇵🇰 Pakistan
|35.7
|85
|🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
|35.4
|86
|🇧🇸 Bahamas
|35.4
|87
|🇯🇲 Jamaica
|35.1
|88
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|35.0
|89
|🇱🇧 Lebanon
|35.0
|90
|🇦🇲 Armenia
|34.9
|91
|🇱🇮 Liechtenstein
|34.6
|92
|🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
|34.5
|93
|🇪🇨 Ecuador
|34.4
|94
|🇹🇿 Tanzania
|34.3
|95
|🇬🇭 Ghana
|34.1
|96
|🇲🇺 Mauritius
|34.1
|97
|🇻🇪 Venezuela
|34.0
|98
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|33.9
|99
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|33.8
|100
|🇱🇰 Sri Lanka
|33.8
|101
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|33.7
|102
|🇦🇱 Albania
|33.7
|103
|🇧🇴 Bolivia
|33.6
|104
|🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
|33.3
|105
|🇲🇳 Mongolia
|33.2
|106
|🇸🇳 Senegal
|33.1
|107
|🇲🇬 Madagascar
|33.0
|108
|🇨🇲 Cameroon
|32.9
|109
|🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina
|32.9
|110
|🇪🇹 Ethiopia
|32.8
|111
|🇲🇪 Montenegro
|32.6
|112
|🇨🇫 Central African Republic
|32.4
|113
|🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of Congo
|32.3
|114
|🇿🇲 Zambia
|32.1
|115
|🇰🇭 Cambodia
|32.1
|116
|🇦🇴 Angola
|32.0
|117
|🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
|31.9
|118
|🇺🇬 Uganda
|31.9
|119
|🇧🇹 Bhutan
|31.8
|120
|🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam
|31.8
|121
|🇾🇪 Yemen
|31.7
|122
|🇷🇼 Rwanda
|31.7
|123
|🇲🇱 Mali
|31.6
|124
|🇳🇦 Namibia
|31.5
|125
|🇸🇾 Syria
|31.2
|126
|🇬🇹 Guatemala
|31.1
|127
|🇱🇾 Libya
|31.1
|128
|🇲🇩 Moldova
|31.0
|129
|🇹🇯 Tajikistan
|31.0
|130
|🇲🇰 North Macedonia
|30.9
|131
|🇭🇳 Honduras
|30.8
|132
|🇸🇲 San Marino
|30.8
|133
|🇫🇯 Fiji
|30.7
|134
|🇱🇷 Liberia
|30.4
|135
|🇦🇩 Andorra
|30.4
|136
|🇩🇲 Dominica
|30.3
|137
|🇸🇩 Sudan
|30.2
|138
|🇹🇲 Turkmenistan
|30.2
|139
|🇨🇬 Congo
|30.1
|140
|🇲🇿 Mozambique
|29.9
|141
|🇳🇪 Niger
|29.9
|142
|🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan
|29.8
|143
|🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
|29.7
|144
|🇬🇳 Guinea
|29.7
|145
|🇧🇧 Barbados
|29.7
|146
|🇸🇸 South Sudan
|28.8
|147
|🇧🇼 Botswana
|28.8
|148
|🇱🇦 Laos
|28.8
|149
|🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea
|28.8
|150
|🇸🇨 Seychelles
|28.7
|151
|🇦🇫 Afghanistan
|28.3
|152
|🇬🇲 Gambia
|28.3
|153
|🇳🇮 Nicaragua
|27.8
|154
|🇲🇲 Myanmar
|27.8
|155
|🇲🇼 Malawi
|27.7
|156
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|27.7
|157
|🇨🇻 Cape Verde
|27.6
|158
|🇲🇷 Mauritania
|27.3
|159
|🇸🇿 Eswatini
|27.2
|160
|🇬🇾 Guyana
|27.1
|161
|🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago
|27.0
|162
|🇧🇯 Benin
|26.7
|163
|🇧🇮 Burundi
|26.7
|164
|🇹🇬 Togo
|26.7
|165
|🇹🇩 Chad
|26.3
|166
|🇸🇧 Solomon Islands
|26.2
|167
|🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau
|26.1
|168
|🇧🇿 Belize
|26.1
|169
|🇬🇦 Gabon
|25.9
|170
|🇭🇹 Haiti
|25.9
|171
|🇬🇩 Grenada
|25.6
|172
|🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
|25.3
|173
|🇰🇲 Comoros
|25.2
|174
|🇼🇸 Samoa
|25.1
|175
|🇸🇹 Sao Tome and Principe
|25.0
|176
|🇦🇬 Antigua & Barbuda
|24.8
|177
|🇸🇴 Somalia
|24.6
|178
|🇱🇨 Saint Lucia
|24.5
|179
|🇪🇷 Eritrea
|24.1
|180
|🇩🇯 Djibouti
|24.1
|181
|🇲🇭 Marshall Islands
|24.0
|182
|🇸🇷 Suriname
|23.8
|183
|🇹🇱 Timor-Leste
|23.6
|184
|🇵🇼 Palau
|23.6
|185
|🇱🇸 Lesotho
|23.4
|186
|🇻🇨 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|22.9
|187
|🇹🇴 Tonga
|22.7
|188
|🇫🇲 Micronesia
|22.3
|189
|🇰🇳 Saint Kitts & Nevis
|21.5
|190
|🇹🇻 Tuvalu
|21.5
|191
|🇻🇺 Vanuatu
|21.4
|192
|🇳🇷 Nauru
|20.7
|193
|🇰🇮 Kiribati
|19.7
The United States’ lead reflects deep global familiarity and influence across entertainment, technology, education, and international leadership.
Strong Performers Across Regions
Western European countries like the United Kingdom (69.2), Germany (67.7), and France (65.8) remain influential, though their scores have seen modest declines in recent years. Countries like Switzerland (63.2) and Canada (63.2) also score highly, reflecting strong reputations for stability, quality of life, and governance.
Diverse Global Landscape
Beyond the top tier, the index reveals a wide range of soft power performance.
Middle-ranking countries like India (48.0) and Brazil (49.2) reflect substantial cultural and regional influence, while smaller states and emerging markets show varied scores further down the list.
If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Mapped: The World’s Countries by Political System on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.