Ranking The World's Most Powerful Countries By Soft Power In 2026

The 'hard power' versus 'soft power' framework of international relations has perhaps never been more prescient as President Trump flexes his ability to use military strength to induce an outcome of his liking, having tried (and failed) to achieve it via the more diplomatic arts of soft power persuasion.

Simply put, soft power reflects a country’s ability to shape global opinion through culture, diplomacy, business, and international influence.

As Harvard professor Joseph Nye argued back in the early 1990s, the smartest countries don’t choose one or the other - they combine them.

Use hard power when you must (deterrence, stopping aggression) and soft power to build coalitions and reduce the need for force.

In short:

Hard power can win the battle.

Soft power helps win the peace.

Smart power wins the long game.

As Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte details in the map below, US still ranks #1 overall, but notes growing challenges from polarization and recent foreign-policy shifts. China is a close #2 and rising fast.

Russia’s hard-power visibility boosted its short-term global attention but hurt its cultural and business appeal.

In today’s tense environment (e.g., Middle East conflicts, great-power competition), nations are rediscovering that pure hard power is expensive and often backfires, while soft power reduces the cost of (but also likelihood of) getting what you want.

The index scores and ranks countries on how positively they are perceived around the world, based on surveys and other perception metrics collected globally.

The data for this map comes from the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index 2026.

Top Soft Power Nations

The United States ranks #1 in the 2026 Global Soft Power Index with a score of 74.9, just 1.4 points ahead of China in second place.

Rank Country Soft Power Index (2026) 1 🇺🇸 United States 74.9 2 🇨🇳 China 73.5 3 🇯🇵 Japan 70.6 4 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 69.2 5 🇩🇪 Germany 67.7 6 🇫🇷 France 65.8 7 🇨🇭 Switzerland 63.2 8 🇨🇦 Canada 63.2 9 🇮🇹 Italy 61.6 10 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates 59.4 11 🇰🇷 South Korea 59.2 12 🇪🇸 Spain 58.9 13 🇸🇪 Sweden 58.8 14 🇷🇺 Russia 58.7 15 🇳🇱 Netherlands 57.8 16 🇦🇺 Australia 57.5 17 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 55.9 18 🇩🇰 Denmark 55.6 19 🇳🇴 Norway 55.4 20 🇶🇦 Qatar 54.9 21 🇸🇬 Singapore 54.5 22 🇧🇪 Belgium 54.5 23 🇫🇮 Finland 53.5 24 🇦🇹 Austria 53.3 25 🇹🇷 Türkiye 52.4 26 🇳🇿 New Zealand 51.6 27 🇵🇹 Portugal 50.4 28 🇮🇪 Ireland 49.6 29 🇧🇷 Brazil 49.2 30 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 49.1 31 🇵🇱 Poland 48.9 32 🇮🇳 India 48.0 33 🇬🇷 Greece 46.7 34 🇮🇸 Iceland 45.9 35 🇲🇾 Malaysia 45.8 36 🇲🇨 Monaco 45.5 37 🇦🇷 Argentina 45.2 38 🇹🇭 Thailand 45.0 39 🇮🇱 Israel 44.8 40 🇪🇬 Egypt 44.8 41 🇰🇼 Kuwait 44.8 42 🇲🇽 Mexico 44.3 43 🇿🇦 South Africa 44.2 44 🇨🇿 Czechia 43.6 45 🇮🇩 Indonesia 42.0 46 🇭🇷 Croatia 41.6 47 🇺🇦 Ukraine 41.4 48 🇭🇺 Hungary 41.3 49 🇧🇭 Bahrain 40.8 50 🇲🇦 Morocco 40.6 51 🇴🇲 Oman 40.5 52 🇻🇳 Vietnam 40.4 53 🇷🇴 Romania 40.3 54 🇵🇭 Philippines 40.0 55 🇸🇰 Slovakia 39.7 56 🇨🇱 Chile 39.4 57 🇸🇮 Slovenia 39.4 58 🇮🇷 Iran 39.3 59 🇲🇻 Maldives 39.2 60 🇨🇾 Cyprus 39.0 61 🇬🇪 Georgia 39.0 62 🇯🇴 Jordan 38.9 63 🇰🇵 North Korea 38.9 64 🇺🇾 Uruguay 38.7 65 🇵🇦 Panama 38.6 66 🇨🇴 Colombia 38.3 67 🇪🇪 Estonia 38.1 68 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 38.0 69 🇲🇹 Malta 37.4 70 🇱🇻 Latvia 37.4 71 🇳🇬 Nigeria 37.4 72 🇷🇸 Serbia 37.3 73 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 37.1 74 🇩🇿 Algeria 36.8 75 🇹🇳 Tunisia 36.7 76 🇸🇻 El Salvador 36.6 77 🇵🇪 Peru 36.6 78 🇵🇾 Paraguay 36.4 79 🇱🇹 Lithuania 36.4 80 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 36.3 81 🇧🇾 Belarus 36.0 82 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 35.9 83 🇨🇺 Cuba 35.8 84 🇵🇰 Pakistan 35.7 85 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 35.4 86 🇧🇸 Bahamas 35.4 87 🇯🇲 Jamaica 35.1 88 🇰🇪 Kenya 35.0 89 🇱🇧 Lebanon 35.0 90 🇦🇲 Armenia 34.9 91 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein 34.6 92 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 34.5 93 🇪🇨 Ecuador 34.4 94 🇹🇿 Tanzania 34.3 95 🇬🇭 Ghana 34.1 96 🇲🇺 Mauritius 34.1 97 🇻🇪 Venezuela 34.0 98 🇮🇶 Iraq 33.9 99 🇳🇵 Nepal 33.8 100 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 33.8 101 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 33.7 102 🇦🇱 Albania 33.7 103 🇧🇴 Bolivia 33.6 104 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast 33.3 105 🇲🇳 Mongolia 33.2 106 🇸🇳 Senegal 33.1 107 🇲🇬 Madagascar 33.0 108 🇨🇲 Cameroon 32.9 109 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 32.9 110 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 32.8 111 🇲🇪 Montenegro 32.6 112 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 32.4 113 🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of Congo 32.3 114 🇿🇲 Zambia 32.1 115 🇰🇭 Cambodia 32.1 116 🇦🇴 Angola 32.0 117 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 31.9 118 🇺🇬 Uganda 31.9 119 🇧🇹 Bhutan 31.8 120 🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam 31.8 121 🇾🇪 Yemen 31.7 122 🇷🇼 Rwanda 31.7 123 🇲🇱 Mali 31.6 124 🇳🇦 Namibia 31.5 125 🇸🇾 Syria 31.2 126 🇬🇹 Guatemala 31.1 127 🇱🇾 Libya 31.1 128 🇲🇩 Moldova 31.0 129 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 31.0 130 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 30.9 131 🇭🇳 Honduras 30.8 132 🇸🇲 San Marino 30.8 133 🇫🇯 Fiji 30.7 134 🇱🇷 Liberia 30.4 135 🇦🇩 Andorra 30.4 136 🇩🇲 Dominica 30.3 137 🇸🇩 Sudan 30.2 138 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 30.2 139 🇨🇬 Congo 30.1 140 🇲🇿 Mozambique 29.9 141 🇳🇪 Niger 29.9 142 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 29.8 143 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 29.7 144 🇬🇳 Guinea 29.7 145 🇧🇧 Barbados 29.7 146 🇸🇸 South Sudan 28.8 147 🇧🇼 Botswana 28.8 148 🇱🇦 Laos 28.8 149 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea 28.8 150 🇸🇨 Seychelles 28.7 151 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 28.3 152 🇬🇲 Gambia 28.3 153 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 27.8 154 🇲🇲 Myanmar 27.8 155 🇲🇼 Malawi 27.7 156 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 27.7 157 🇨🇻 Cape Verde 27.6 158 🇲🇷 Mauritania 27.3 159 🇸🇿 Eswatini 27.2 160 🇬🇾 Guyana 27.1 161 🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago 27.0 162 🇧🇯 Benin 26.7 163 🇧🇮 Burundi 26.7 164 🇹🇬 Togo 26.7 165 🇹🇩 Chad 26.3 166 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands 26.2 167 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 26.1 168 🇧🇿 Belize 26.1 169 🇬🇦 Gabon 25.9 170 🇭🇹 Haiti 25.9 171 🇬🇩 Grenada 25.6 172 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 25.3 173 🇰🇲 Comoros 25.2 174 🇼🇸 Samoa 25.1 175 🇸🇹 Sao Tome and Principe 25.0 176 🇦🇬 Antigua & Barbuda 24.8 177 🇸🇴 Somalia 24.6 178 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia 24.5 179 🇪🇷 Eritrea 24.1 180 🇩🇯 Djibouti 24.1 181 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands 24.0 182 🇸🇷 Suriname 23.8 183 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 23.6 184 🇵🇼 Palau 23.6 185 🇱🇸 Lesotho 23.4 186 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 22.9 187 🇹🇴 Tonga 22.7 188 🇫🇲 Micronesia 22.3 189 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts & Nevis 21.5 190 🇹🇻 Tuvalu 21.5 191 🇻🇺 Vanuatu 21.4 192 🇳🇷 Nauru 20.7 193 🇰🇮 Kiribati 19.7

The United States’ lead reflects deep global familiarity and influence across entertainment, technology, education, and international leadership.

Strong Performers Across Regions

Western European countries like the United Kingdom (69.2), Germany (67.7), and France (65.8) remain influential, though their scores have seen modest declines in recent years. Countries like Switzerland (63.2) and Canada (63.2) also score highly, reflecting strong reputations for stability, quality of life, and governance.

Diverse Global Landscape

Beyond the top tier, the index reveals a wide range of soft power performance.

Middle-ranking countries like India (48.0) and Brazil (49.2) reflect substantial cultural and regional influence, while smaller states and emerging markets show varied scores further down the list.

