print-icon
print-icon

Ranking The World's Most Powerful Countries By Soft Power In 2026

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The 'hard power' versus 'soft power' framework of international relations has perhaps never been more prescient as President Trump flexes his ability to use military strength to induce an outcome of his liking, having tried (and failed) to achieve it via the more diplomatic arts of soft power persuasion.

Simply put, soft power reflects a country’s ability to shape global opinion through culture, diplomacy, business, and international influence.

As Harvard professor Joseph Nye argued back in the early 1990s, the smartest countries don’t choose one or the other - they combine them.

Use hard power when you must (deterrence, stopping aggression) and soft power to build coalitions and reduce the need for force

In short:

  • Hard power can win the battle.

  • Soft power helps win the peace.

  • Smart power wins the long game.

As Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte details in the map below, US still ranks #1 overall, but notes growing challenges from polarization and recent foreign-policy shifts. China is a close #2 and rising fast.

Russia’s hard-power visibility boosted its short-term global attention but hurt its cultural and business appeal.

In today’s tense environment (e.g., Middle East conflicts, great-power competition), nations are rediscovering that pure hard power is expensive and often backfires, while soft power reduces the cost of (but also likelihood of) getting what you want.

The index scores and ranks countries on how positively they are perceived around the world, based on surveys and other perception metrics collected globally.

The data for this map comes from the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index 2026.

Top Soft Power Nations

The United States ranks #1 in the 2026 Global Soft Power Index with a score of 74.9, just 1.4 points ahead of China in second place.

RankCountrySoft Power Index (2026)
1🇺🇸 United States74.9
2🇨🇳 China73.5
3🇯🇵 Japan70.6
4🇬🇧 United Kingdom69.2
5🇩🇪 Germany67.7
6🇫🇷 France65.8
7🇨🇭 Switzerland63.2
8🇨🇦 Canada63.2
9🇮🇹 Italy61.6
10🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates59.4
11🇰🇷 South Korea59.2
12🇪🇸 Spain58.9
13🇸🇪 Sweden58.8
14🇷🇺 Russia58.7
15🇳🇱 Netherlands57.8
16🇦🇺 Australia57.5
17🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia55.9
18🇩🇰 Denmark55.6
19🇳🇴 Norway55.4
20🇶🇦 Qatar54.9
21🇸🇬 Singapore54.5
22🇧🇪 Belgium54.5
23🇫🇮 Finland53.5
24🇦🇹 Austria53.3
25🇹🇷 Türkiye52.4
26🇳🇿 New Zealand51.6
27🇵🇹 Portugal50.4
28🇮🇪 Ireland49.6
29🇧🇷 Brazil49.2
30🇱🇺 Luxembourg49.1
31🇵🇱 Poland48.9
32🇮🇳 India48.0
33🇬🇷 Greece46.7
34🇮🇸 Iceland45.9
35🇲🇾 Malaysia45.8
36🇲🇨 Monaco45.5
37🇦🇷 Argentina45.2
38🇹🇭 Thailand45.0
39🇮🇱 Israel44.8
40🇪🇬 Egypt44.8
41🇰🇼 Kuwait44.8
42🇲🇽 Mexico44.3
43🇿🇦 South Africa44.2
44🇨🇿 Czechia43.6
45🇮🇩 Indonesia42.0
46🇭🇷 Croatia41.6
47🇺🇦 Ukraine41.4
48🇭🇺 Hungary41.3
49🇧🇭 Bahrain40.8
50🇲🇦 Morocco40.6
51🇴🇲 Oman40.5
52🇻🇳 Vietnam40.4
53🇷🇴 Romania40.3
54🇵🇭 Philippines40.0
55🇸🇰 Slovakia39.7
56🇨🇱 Chile39.4
57🇸🇮 Slovenia39.4
58🇮🇷 Iran39.3
59🇲🇻 Maldives39.2
60🇨🇾 Cyprus39.0
61🇬🇪 Georgia39.0
62🇯🇴 Jordan38.9
63🇰🇵 North Korea38.9
64🇺🇾 Uruguay38.7
65🇵🇦 Panama38.6
66🇨🇴 Colombia38.3
67🇪🇪 Estonia38.1
68🇧🇬 Bulgaria38.0
69🇲🇹 Malta37.4
70🇱🇻 Latvia37.4
71🇳🇬 Nigeria37.4
72🇷🇸 Serbia37.3
73🇨🇷 Costa Rica37.1
74🇩🇿 Algeria36.8
75🇹🇳 Tunisia36.7
76🇸🇻 El Salvador36.6
77🇵🇪 Peru36.6
78🇵🇾 Paraguay36.4
79🇱🇹 Lithuania36.4
80🇩🇴 Dominican Republic36.3
81🇧🇾 Belarus36.0
82🇰🇿 Kazakhstan35.9
83🇨🇺 Cuba35.8
84🇵🇰 Pakistan35.7
85🇦🇿 Azerbaijan35.4
86🇧🇸 Bahamas35.4
87🇯🇲 Jamaica35.1
88🇰🇪 Kenya35.0
89🇱🇧 Lebanon35.0
90🇦🇲 Armenia34.9
91🇱🇮 Liechtenstein34.6
92🇺🇿 Uzbekistan34.5
93🇪🇨 Ecuador34.4
94🇹🇿 Tanzania34.3
95🇬🇭 Ghana34.1
96🇲🇺 Mauritius34.1
97🇻🇪 Venezuela34.0
98🇮🇶 Iraq33.9
99🇳🇵 Nepal33.8
100🇱🇰 Sri Lanka33.8
101🇧🇩 Bangladesh33.7
102🇦🇱 Albania33.7
103🇧🇴 Bolivia33.6
104🇨🇮 Ivory Coast33.3
105🇲🇳 Mongolia33.2
106🇸🇳 Senegal33.1
107🇲🇬 Madagascar33.0
108🇨🇲 Cameroon32.9
109🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina32.9
110🇪🇹 Ethiopia32.8
111🇲🇪 Montenegro32.6
112🇨🇫 Central African Republic32.4
113🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of Congo32.3
114🇿🇲 Zambia32.1
115🇰🇭 Cambodia32.1
116🇦🇴 Angola32.0
117🇿🇼 Zimbabwe31.9
118🇺🇬 Uganda31.9
119🇧🇹 Bhutan31.8
120🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam31.8
121🇾🇪 Yemen31.7
122🇷🇼 Rwanda31.7
123🇲🇱 Mali31.6
124🇳🇦 Namibia31.5
125🇸🇾 Syria31.2
126🇬🇹 Guatemala31.1
127🇱🇾 Libya31.1
128🇲🇩 Moldova31.0
129🇹🇯 Tajikistan31.0
130🇲🇰 North Macedonia30.9
131🇭🇳 Honduras30.8
132🇸🇲 San Marino30.8
133🇫🇯 Fiji30.7
134🇱🇷 Liberia30.4
135🇦🇩 Andorra30.4
136🇩🇲 Dominica30.3
137🇸🇩 Sudan30.2
138🇹🇲 Turkmenistan30.2
139🇨🇬 Congo30.1
140🇲🇿 Mozambique29.9
141🇳🇪 Niger29.9
142🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan29.8
143🇧🇫 Burkina Faso29.7
144🇬🇳 Guinea29.7
145🇧🇧 Barbados29.7
146🇸🇸 South Sudan28.8
147🇧🇼 Botswana28.8
148🇱🇦 Laos28.8
149🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea28.8
150🇸🇨 Seychelles28.7
151🇦🇫 Afghanistan28.3
152🇬🇲 Gambia28.3
153🇳🇮 Nicaragua27.8
154🇲🇲 Myanmar27.8
155🇲🇼 Malawi27.7
156🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea27.7
157🇨🇻 Cape Verde27.6
158🇲🇷 Mauritania27.3
159🇸🇿 Eswatini27.2
160🇬🇾 Guyana27.1
161🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago27.0
162🇧🇯 Benin26.7
163🇧🇮 Burundi26.7
164🇹🇬 Togo26.7
165🇹🇩 Chad26.3
166🇸🇧 Solomon Islands26.2
167🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau26.1
168🇧🇿 Belize26.1
169🇬🇦 Gabon25.9
170🇭🇹 Haiti25.9
171🇬🇩 Grenada25.6
172🇸🇱 Sierra Leone25.3
173🇰🇲 Comoros25.2
174🇼🇸 Samoa25.1
175🇸🇹 Sao Tome and Principe25.0
176🇦🇬 Antigua & Barbuda24.8
177🇸🇴 Somalia24.6
178🇱🇨 Saint Lucia24.5
179🇪🇷 Eritrea24.1
180🇩🇯 Djibouti24.1
181🇲🇭 Marshall Islands24.0
182🇸🇷 Suriname23.8
183🇹🇱 Timor-Leste23.6
184🇵🇼 Palau23.6
185🇱🇸 Lesotho23.4
186🇻🇨 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines22.9
187🇹🇴 Tonga22.7
188🇫🇲 Micronesia22.3
189🇰🇳 Saint Kitts & Nevis21.5
190🇹🇻 Tuvalu21.5
191🇻🇺 Vanuatu21.4
192🇳🇷 Nauru20.7
193🇰🇮 Kiribati19.7

The United States’ lead reflects deep global familiarity and influence across entertainment, technology, education, and international leadership.

Strong Performers Across Regions

Western European countries like the United Kingdom (69.2), Germany (67.7), and France (65.8) remain influential, though their scores have seen modest declines in recent years. Countries like Switzerland (63.2) and Canada (63.2) also score highly, reflecting strong reputations for stability, quality of life, and governance.

Diverse Global Landscape

Beyond the top tier, the index reveals a wide range of soft power performance.

Middle-ranking countries like India (48.0) and Brazil (49.2) reflect substantial cultural and regional influence, while smaller states and emerging markets show varied scores further down the list.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Mapped: The World’s Countries by Political System on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.

Loading recommendations...