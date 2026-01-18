Rape Ensues After Dutch Students Forced To Live With 125 Refugees In Woke 'Integration' Experiment

Dutch students forced to live side-by-side with 125 refugees in a woke government plan to aid the refugees' 'integration' were subjected to years of sexual assault and violence, according to an investigation.

The experiment - held at Stek Oost located in the Watergraafsmeer district of Amsterdam - placed a total of 125 students and 125 refugees together, where they were encouraged to 'buddy up' so that the migrants would quickly assimilate into life in the Netherlands.

Instead, the refugees started raping.

Students told the Dutch investigative documentary program Zembla that they faced frequent sexual assault, harassment, violence, stalking, and gang rape.

One woman said she regularly saw "fights in the hallway and then again in the shared living room," while a man told the investigators that a refugee threatened him with an eight-inch kitchen knife.

In another case fro 2019, a female student said she was raped by a Syrian refugee after he invited her to his room to watch a film, and then refused to let her leave.

"He wanted to learn Dutch, to get an education. I wanted to help him," said the woman, who identified only as Amanda. She described how he asked her several times to come to his room. After she eventually agreed, she became extremely uncomfortable being alone with him and asked to leave, only for him to trap her in his room and rape her.

The students - including Amanda - said that authorities ignored multiple reports.

Six months after Amanda reported her rape, which authorities dropped for lack of evidence, another woman living in Stek Oost reported the same Syrian, telling the housing association that runs the complex that she was concerned for her safety and the safety of other women living there.

According to the Zembla documentary, the local authority claimed it was impossible to evict the man.

In March, 2022 he was formally arrested after having left the housing complex and was later convicted of raping Amanda and another resident, for which he received just three years in prison in 2024.

"You see unacceptable behaviour, and people get scared," said Carolien de Heer, district chair of the East district of Amsterdam. "But legally, that's often not enough to remove someone from their home or impose mandatory care. You keep running into the same obstacles."

The firm that runs the complex, Stadgenoot, suspected that a 2023 gang rape took place.

Since opening in 2018, Stek Oost has faced multiple similar allegations. In 2022, Dutch TV station AT5 reported that a refugee had been accused of six sex attacks between 2018 and 2021. He was involved in a protracted legal battle with local authorities, who fought to force him to leave Stek Oost. For its part, Stadgenoot wanted to shut the complex down as early as 2023, but the local authority refused. It will, however, be shut down by 2028 after the contract to run the site expires. -Daily Mail

The staff at Stek Oost, meanwhile, are reportedly exhausted from their experience living and working there.

"We were completely overwhelmed. We no longer wanted to be responsible for the safety of the complex," said Mariëlle Foppen, who works for Stadgenoot. "It was just too intense. As the manager of these colleagues, I would say: "If I can't guarantee their safety, I'm going to have a really bad night's sleep."

When will liberals stop feeding their daughters to monsters?