Via Remix News,

German police statistics for 2025 reveal that the number of reported rapes in Germany has reached its highest level in several years.reaching approximately 13,920 cases under the specific legal paragraphs.

What is driving this explosive number of rapes?

According to a number of experts and foreigners and people with a migration background are one of the primary perpetrators of such acts.

This represents an increase of 9 percent compared to the previous year and continues a long-term upward trend. In 2018, there were 8,106 such cases, showing an increase, an increase of 71.72 percent.

“Sexualized violence against women is a serious problem in Germany. Rape is a horrific crime and a particularly serious form of sexual violence,” said Federal Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig (SPD) to Welt, which obtained the data.

Hesse’s Interior Minister Roman Poseck (CDU) said that while most perpetrators of rape have German citizenship, “the truth is that perpetrators with a migration background are overrepresented.”

🇩🇪🚨 "I can no longer go out alone. I need a bodyguard."



A German woman is sexually harassed in Bad Dürrenberg.



"This happens to me so often. I have contact with people like that every day when I go out."



"Really, there was a time when you could even go out at night." pic.twitter.com/ahz4kAkQcn — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) September 21, 2025

While the exact percentage of migrants involved in rape has not yet been disclosed, as the official federal Interior Minsitry data will not be available until April 15, previous years have revealed the outsized role of migrants in such cases.

In 2024, approximately 41 percent of suspects for crimes against sexual self-determination, which includes rape, were non-German nationals.

🇩🇪🔴This German teen was one of nearly 600 German women who were sexually assaulted in just one night, on New Year's Eve in 2015/16.



The role of North Africans and Middle Eastern men in the sexual assaults and rapes was not reported by authorities until pressure built days… https://t.co/Jbhh8GkCdr pic.twitter.com/68FRFNWdw1 — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) April 6, 2026

A specific sub-category in German statistics refers to “Zuwanderer,” covering asylum seekers, refugees, and those with tolerated stay. In 2024, around 15 to 18 percent of rape suspects fell into this category, despite them making up roughly 2 to 3 percent of the total population.

“Among the immigrants are people who are characterized by a completely wrong understanding of roles and who therefore disregard women’s rights of self-determination,” said Poseck.

Individual states have begun publishing their 2025 findings, which confirm the trend cited by Welt. In North Rhine-Westphalia, Interior Minister Herbert Reul recently reported that sexual offenses in the state rose by 5.2 percent in 2025. The proportion of non-German suspects in violent crime and sexual offenses remains disproportionately high, reaching nearly 50 percent in some violent crime categories.

Similar briefings from Bavaria and Hesse indicated that non-German suspects are overrepresented by a factor of roughly three to four relative to their share of the population in the serious sexual offense category.

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