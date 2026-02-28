The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed in a Friday announcement that a local ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia is in effect around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to urgently allow crews to restore the facility's backup power supply.

In a local, mutual agreement along the front lines, the UN nuclear watchdog confirmed both sides agreed to halt fighting in the area to enable work on the damaged line. This is a rare ceasefire moment, even if very localized and brief, which is a positive development that could possibly serve as a model for other such ceasefires along the line of contact.

RIA Novosti: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

"Another IAEA-brokered local ceasefire is now in effect to enable restoration of the 330 kV backup power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," the UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement posted on X.

"Demining activities are ongoing to ensure safe access for the repair teams," the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi said in the statement. This suggests the teams are working in extremely dangerous conditions.

The site is Europe’s largest nuclear facility and one of the ten largest globally, and has been in and out of headlines since the very start of the four-year long Russia-Ukraine war, with each side frequently accusing the other of risking nuclear contamination of Europe.

Russia quickly took it over early in the invasion, after which IAEA personnel have been stationed at the plant since September 1, 2022. Russian forces have occupied the going all the way back to March 2022. There's been several close calls and emergency situations, through reported drone impacts and shelling, as well as threats to the sprawling plant's power supply.

On February 19, Grossi had announced the plant is operating on its only remaining external power line after losing its sole backup line more than a week earlier. That line disconnected as a result of military activity on February 10.

"The IAEA reported that on February 10, the 330-kilovolt backup line of the Zaporizhzhya NPP 'Ferosplavnaya-1' was disconnected, presumably as a result of fighting near the switchgear," RIA wrote.

Zaporizhzhia NPP has come under direct shelling and drone attacks in the past, from Ukrainian forces presumably trying to wrest control of it back from Russia. The IAEA has previously issued numerous warnings about the plant dangerously close to suffering an accident or attack. Local Ukrainians with technical expertise have continued to staff its day-to-day operations.

The fact that the two warring sides are at least aware and cooperative enough to initiate a pause in fighting means they understand the stakes, wary of some kind of nuclear event. A ceasefire there, though temporary, is a welcome development in an otherwise very dark and deadly conflict.