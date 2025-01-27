Record 9 Billion Passenger-Trips Forecast For China's Spring Festival

A record 9 billion inter-regional trips are expected during this year’s China Spring Festival travel surge, according to the National Development and Reform Commission .

The 40 day period between January 14 and February 22 is expected to see record highs in terms of passenger volumes for both rail trips (exceeding 510 million passengers) and civil aviation trips (exceeding 90 million passengers).

Despite rail and air travel for the Chinese New Year gaining popularity, Statista's Anna Fleck reports that travel by road is still the most popular mode of transport for the holiday. Eighty percent, or 7.2 billion out of the projected 9 billion trips taken on the occasion, will be in cars and buses, according to Chinese authorities.

