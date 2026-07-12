Record High 53% Of Gang Rape Suspects Were Foreigners In 2025 In Germany

Via Remix News,

The share of foreigners involved in gang rapes hit a record high in 2025, reaching 53 percent. A total of 751 victims were gang-raped in the country. The data comes from a response by the German federal government to a parliamentary request by the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

According to the statistics, 53 percent of the suspects — a total of 574 — did not have German citizenship in gang rape cases. Broken down by nationality, 110 suspects came from Syria, 64 from Afghanistan, 46 from Iraq, 44 from Turkey, and the rest from other

ountries, Focus Online reported.

Among the victims, 80 percent were German citizens.

While the report discloses that 509 suspects came from Germany, data about a possible migration background among German citizens was not recorded separately. Previous studies have shown that when the first names of gang rape suspects are analyzed, a total of 75 percent of gang rapes are committed by individuals with a foreign first name.

The high number of foreigners involved in gang rape cases comes at a time when more and more foreigners have been naturalized as German citizens. Millions of migrants also have dual citizenship and whenever they rape, murder or steal, their crimes are recorded as “German” in the federal crime statistics.

🇩🇪Germany



2 Syrians have been convicted for taking turns gang raping a 27-year-old unconscious woman in Düsseldorf on top of the hood of a car, along with a third suspect who remains on the run from police.



At first, Saad A. (34) said he was "ashamed" to have a woman as his… pic.twitter.com/mRHFHsUHjw — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) June 22, 2026

The AfD has demanded that the interior ministry begin breaking down crime statistics not only by citizenship status but also by migration background, which would enable German authorities to determine integration success and crime rates among German citizens with a foreign background.

“Although the issue has been on the political agenda for years, there is clearly a lack of effective political and legal measures to prevent these crimes,” AfD politician Stephan Brandner told WELT.

He also responded to the fact that 72 percent of all solved cases involve a suspect who was already known to the police.

“This demonstrates a blatant failure of the judiciary, security authorities and politics. This requires consistent prosecution, faster procedures, harsher sanctions and – in the case of foreign perpetrators – consistent termination of residence. Only in this way can women be effectively protected from such acts,” Brandner stated.

During a session in the Bundestag earlier this month, Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Alice Weidel described a case from Nuremberg in which migrants allegedly subjugated underage girls with drugs and forced them into prostitution. Her speech was met with loud interjections in the plenary session, including laughter. According to the official Bundestag minutes, a specific MP, the Left Party’s Katrin Fey, laughed at this specific point in the address.

🇩🇪 AfD co-leader @Alice_Weidel asks German MPs, "What have you done to our country?" after exposing the migrant grooming gangs taking underage German girls as sex slaves in Nuremberg.



She's met with laughter from politicians of the legacy parties. pic.twitter.com/uR9NfEScSt — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) June 11, 2026

She then spoke about the consequences of migration policy for internal security. Weidel said that “violent, sexual and crude offenses are not ‘cold statistics,’ but daily companions of fear and ‘concern for our children.”

The AfD chairwoman then detailed the case at the Nuremberg Central Station, where young men from Syria, Iraq, Pakistan and North African countries are alleged to have driven girls between the ages of 13 and 18 from precarious circumstances into drug addiction in order to force them into prostitution.

In March of this year, Jan van Aken, who was serving as co-leader of the German Left Party at the time, claimed that the most prominent cases of gang rape involved all White men during his appearance on a German podcast show hosted by Ben Berndt.

Remix News fact-checked his claim, finding that non-Whites rape at far higher rates than their White counterparts in Western countries.

Read more here...