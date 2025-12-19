Regime Change In Venezuela? Conservative Factions Face Off; Gaetz

With political insiders like Tucker Carlson claiming that Congress has been briefed on the prospect of an imminent war with Venezuela, tensions are high among Republicans in what may be the most contentious policy divide for the party since President Trump took office.

To some, Nicolás Maduro’s regime represents an illegitimate dictatorship that must be removed—by sanctions, covert pressure, or outright regime change—before Venezuela can recover. To others, U.S. intervention has only entrenched authoritarianism, collapsed living standards, and transformed a regional crisis into a geopolitical stalemate with Russia, China, and Iran.

Should the United States pursue regime change in Venezuela — or should Trump cut a deal with Maduro?

Tonight at 9 pm ET, ZeroHedge hosts a live debate moderated by former Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Meet the Debaters

Emmanuel Rincón ('Maduro Must Go' position):

Translation: “The world when Trump finishes off Maduro”

A Venezuelan journalist, political activist, and vocal critic of Nicolás Maduro, Rincón argues that Venezuela’s crisis cannot be resolved without the removal of the current regime. He supports international pressure, U.S. involvement, and decisive action to restore democratic governance—framing Venezuela as a humanitarian and geopolitical emergency that demands intervention rather than patience.

Curt Mills (Strongly Opposes Regime Change):

“no different than what Bush did”



For Graham, that’s a good thing!



But weird for a White House whose whole raison d’être is moving on from Bush https://t.co/LzyvERduwA — Curt Mills (@CurtMills) December 16, 2025

As Executive Director of The American Conservative, Mills represents the realist, non-interventionist school of foreign policy. He argues that U.S.-backed regime change has repeatedly destabilized nations, empowered adversaries, and harmed civilians—while failing to produce democracy. On Venezuela, Mills contends that sanctions and intervention have worsened the crisis and entrenched Maduro rather than weakening him.

Host, Matt Gaetz

Former U.S. Congressman and prominent critic of Washington’s foreign policy consensus, Gaetz brings a confrontational style and first-hand experience from Capitol Hill to moderate what is likely to be a contentious exchange on intervention, sovereignty, and American power abroad.

When & Where

Date: Tonight

Time: 9 pm ET

Where:

Live on the ZeroHedge homepage

X (Twitter)

YouTube

Rumble

Political hegemony. Oil. Democracy promotion.

Is regime change in Venezuela moral, effective—or just another forever war?

