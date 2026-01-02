Rep. Massie Blasts Trump's Iran Warning: "We Have Problems At Home"

First it was over the White House's Venezuela policy, but now conservative and contrarian libertarian-leaning firebrand Rep. Thomas Massie is lashing out at President Trump over his fresh Iran warning and ultimatum.

Amid the nearly weeklong economic and anti-government protests in Iran, Trump added fuel to the fire on Friday, stating on Truth Social that if Iran shoots and "violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue."

Massie and Trump have frequently clashed over the past year. File image

This sounded to many like threat of regime change in another Middle East capital - though Trump might be thinking of other 'options' such as more sanctions and efforts to further isolate the Islamic Republic on the world stage.

Massie on Friday in response listed three points as a counter to and critique of Trump: "We have problems at home and shouldn’t be wasting military resources on another country’s internal affairs," Massie wrote on X.

He said that second, "Military strikes on Iran require Congressional authorization." He followed with the final criticism of, "This threat isn’t about freedom of speech in Iran; it’s about the dollar, oil, and Israel" - while reposting Trump's original message.

Massie has long been a thorn in the side of Trump's latest foreign policy adventures, and the Republican from Kentucky along with Sen. Rand Paul has a significant following among Trump's MAGA base.

He indeed gives voice to the growing viewpoint that Trump should stick to his campaign promises and not allow the United States military to be the "police force of the world".

Journalist Glenn Greenwald has meanwhile also called out Trump for not being 'America First' enough, while highlighting Massie's commentary...

In case you're wondering why three fanatically pro-Israel oligarchs (Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer and John Paulson) are single-handedly funding the campaign to remove @RepThomasMassie from Congress, see below.



Too much America First. Can't have that: pic.twitter.com/i7NwMmkNC1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 2, 2026

For many others, however, Trump's reviving a Monroe Doctrine concept of how foreign policy should work might sound promising and refreshing. But it does require Washington to lessen or remove its footprint from conflict theatres ranging from Eastern Europe to the Middle East, as well as perhaps a policy of much less provoking China over the hot button Taiwan issue.

* * *

