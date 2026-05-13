Report Exposes Shocking Explosion In EU Sex Crimes

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A horror report has laid bare the EU’s staggering rise in sex crimes over the last decade. Sexual violence offences have nearly doubled since 2014, while recorded rapes have surged 150 per cent.

Around 1.9 million sexual offences were logged between 2015 and 2024 alone, with 256,302 occurring in 2024. Between 2015 and 2024, EU authorities recorded 664,293 rapes. The vast majority of victims were women.

The findings, compiled by The Campaign for an Independent Britain, Stand for Our Sovereignty, and think tank Facts4EU, tie directly into the migration crisis that began in 2015 under Angela Merkel.

Horror report lays bare the EU's staggering rise in sex crimes as fears soar over PM opening the floodgates https://t.co/7HmFYG6JCr — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 11, 2026

Critics warn that restoring any form of freedom of movement could import the same wave of violent crime the continent is now battling.

The report’s authors note the sharpest increases coincide with the 2015 migration surge, though they caution that definitions and reporting practices vary by country.

Trends, however, do not lie. Sexual violence offences jumped 94 per cent between 2014 and 2024. Rapes rose 150 per cent in the same period.

This latest report matches what we have already documented. Rape reports in Spain have surged by a whopping 322 per cent over the last decade.

The pattern repeats in Germany, where foreigners are vastly overrepresented in violent crimes and rape cases have risen 72 per cent since 2018.

This data comes as Keir Starmer faces fresh pressure not to fling open Britain’s borders through any EU “reset.”

Starmer’s government lost control of more than 30 councils and around 1,500 councillors last week. Rather than double down on secure borders and British sovereignty, he is eyeing a Brussels reset that could expose the UK to the very crime wave now engulfing the EU.

Britain has struggled with rising sexual offences linked to illegal migration and certain communities, but re-entering EU free-movement schemes would only make the problem worse.

Starmer’s talk of “a new direction for Britain” at the upcoming EU summit has sovereignty campaigners on high alert. After Labour’s heavy local election losses, opponents fear he will trade Brexit red lines for single-market access – and that price could include renewed freedom of movement.

The message from this latest batch of stats is clear. Unchecked migration from cultures that do not share Western values on women’s safety leads to more rapes, more sexual violence, and more shattered lives.

Sovereignty, secure borders, and putting your own citizens first are not optional extras – they are the bare minimum required to protect women and children.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.