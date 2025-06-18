Reports Of Warplanes Seeking To Strike Ayatollah As Israel Has Hit 1,100 Iranian Targets Since Friday

More waves of missiles and strikes were exchanged between Israel and Iran overnight, with Israeli's military announcing that 1,100 Iranian targets were hit since Friday.

The Israeli Air Force affirmed Wednesday that it is currently striking "military targets belonging to the Iranian regime in Tehran." The war shows no signs of abating, and as yet there are no announcements that Iranian and US negotiators plan to meet.

Via Reuters

Despite more waves of Iranian missiles having pummeled Israel in the overnight and early morning hours, Israeli leaders are trying to present normalcy and are telling the population not to panic.

"Alongside intensified combat against Iran to remove threats — we will reopen the economy, gradually release the public, and return Israel to a path of activity and security," Defense Minister Katz said, given schools and public venues have been closed, and airspace shut for days.

On the other side, Iranians say they are living through "a nightmare" after Israel's latest attacks, which involved more than 50 aircraft on Iranian centrifuge and missile production sites overnight.

Hebrew social media accounts are now widely claiming that Israeli jets are going after locations where they believe Ayatollah Khamenei could be hiding. Though is bunker is likely only known to his closest aides...

התקיפות האחרונות בטהרן הן באזור שבו נמצא הבונקר של חמינאי pic.twitter.com/AK48MQR24C — ישראל היום (@IsraelHayomHeb) June 18, 2025

The Israelis continue going for command and control, nuclear, and vital infrastructure sites. Defense Minister Israel Katz has lately announced Israeli Air Force fighter jets just "destroyed the headquarters of the Iranian regime's internal security, the main arm of the Iranian dictator’s oppression."

"As we promised, we will continue to target symbols of [Iran's] rule and strike the Ayatollah regime wherever it may be," he said.

CNN: Data as of June 17, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Institute for the Study of War with AEI’s Critical Threats Project, CNN analysis of social media, International Atomic Energy Agency

But Israeli casualties are mounting, amid immense damage on the ground. According to Israel's Channel 12, "Since the start of the battle last week, Iran has launched approximately 400 ballistic missiles toward Israel, killing 24 people and wounding 840."

In an astounding statement, given the world stands at the brink of a WW3-style broader Mideast conflagration which could burn for weeks or months more, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has praised Israel for doing the "dirty work for all of us" - in reference to the Western allies.

Below are some of the latest developments in the conflict via Newsquawk:

Geopolitics: Latest

Iranian Supreme leader to speak shortly, according to ISNA.

Iranian ambassador to the UN, says, if we come to the conclusion that the US is directly involved in attacks on Iran, we will start responding to the US

US Involvement?

US officials signalled that the next 24 to 48 hours would be critical in determining whether a diplomatic solution with Iran is possible - or if the president might resort to military action instead, according to ABC.

"Western sources: We have indications that the US will attack Iran soon", according to Kann News.

US embassy in Jerusalem will be closed Wednesday through Friday, according to the US State Department.

US President Trump is considering a range of options when it comes to Iran, including a possible US strike on the country, according to multiple officials cited by NBC.

Israel Channel 12 journalists report US could join the war against Iran Tuesday night, via Faytuks News citing a telegram post.

Strikes Headlines

Iranian Revolutionary Guards said Iran's Fattah missiles broke through Israeli defences, giving it 'complete domination' over Israeli airspace.

"Israel's Channel 12: Army attacks Tehran's refineries", according to Al Arabiya.

Israeli military said it attacked a centrifuge production site and several weapons production sites of the Iranian regime last night.

IDF Spokesman said the Iranian regime still has great capabilities that allow it to harm them, Al Jazeera reports. They attacked the IRGC headquarters and killed Iran's Chief of Staff. "When we finish our mission, we will announce it and will not allow the existential threat against us to continue".

Iran has reportedly prepared for strikes on US bases if the US joins the war, according to NYT; Officials suggest that in the event of an attack, Iran could begin to plant mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei said The battle has begun, via Al Hadath.

Iranian state media claimed that tonight (Tuesday night) will "hold a surprise the world will remember for centuries", according to multiple reports.

"IRGC: Attacks on Israel will continue continuously and gradually", according to Sky News Arabia.

Diplomacy Headlines