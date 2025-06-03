Resurgent ISIS? Terror Cells Launch Deadly Attacks On Syria's Kurds

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,

At least three members of the Kurdish Asayish security forces were killed on Sunday in northeastern Syria, according to the group. They said they were targeted by an ISIS cell during a patrol on the road between Raqqa and Hasakeh.

The patrol was targeted with a landmine, according to some sources. The official statement from Asayish also reported one person wounded in the attack, who is still receiving medical treatment.

SDF soldiers gather for breakfast at a battle position in Deir Ezzor Governorate. Public domain image via Picryl

ISIS has been launching an escalating number of attacks against northeast Syria, mostly targeting the Kurdish SDF and other Kurdish forces. It has been reported that they carried out 104 attacks so far in 2025.

Regional media details the following recent developments:

The resurgence is not limited to Kurdish-administered areas. On May 30, ISIS claimed responsibility for its first attack on the forces of Syria’s new transitional government, which took power following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. That attack, in Suwayda province, involved an improvised explosive device targeting a patrol from the Syrian Army’s 70th Division, killing one soldier and injuring three others. The SITE Intelligence Group and SOHR confirmed the operation as ISIS’s first publicly acknowledged assault on the new regime.

Asayish said that “sweep operations and investigations” are being launches in the area to try to find those responsible for the latest attack. Operations against ISIS have also been on the rise in recent weeks, with the HTS government joining in on some operations targeting them.

The SDF reported that late last week they captured an ISIS cell in Deir Ezzor Governorate. They also reported that they had thwarted an ISIS attempt to plant a landmine in that area, killing one “ISIS mercenary.”

ISIS has claimed two attacks in the past two weeks targeting Syrian government forces, which are being presented as the first ISIS attacks against the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) government since they took power in December.

Meanwhile, HTS itself is not much removed from ISIS...

The current Syrian government are mix Isis with Al Qaeda (Bin Laden soldiers) that declared war on the west many times before they took over



But now they will deceive the west and play moderate to lift sanctions and get funding to build themselves and prepare for offensive pic.twitter.com/9AtDH5qrp3 — Bob (@Shariakill) February 23, 2025

ISIS said the first attack was in Suwayda Governorate, and that it killed or wounded seven soldiers. The second attack was near the first one but a week later, and targeted the US-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), killing one and wounding three.