Return To War: Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles At Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, After US Struck 170 Iranian Targets

Just as the US nighttime strikes were significantly bigger than prior rounds in June, so has Iran's 'retaliation' been bigger - chiefly on Gulf states and American bases there.

In the overnight and Thursday daytime hours, Iranian ballistic missiles and drones have targeted Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and even faraway Jordan. The country is reporting that it has intercepted several missiles, which targeted Muwaffaq Salti Air Base - jointly operated by US and Jordanian forces. Oil prices have persisted above prewar levels on Thursday.

Social Media/UGC/Reuters

"Jordan has intercepted eight Iranian missiles in its airspace after sirens sounded across the country, according to the armed forces," reports Al Jazeera. "Falling shrapnel did not cause any casualties or material damage, it added."

Following the US bombing of the Islamic Republic for a second consecutive night, which came after Iranian forces sought to enforce its own shipping route and protocol on the Strait of Hormuz (which saw several international vessels attacked), Tehran has newly confirmed it in turn struck "US bases and strategic centers” in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.

In particular the IRGC has claimed that two US bases in Kuwait and two base in Bahrain were attacked - and the Iranian elite force is threatening more to come. US Central Command (CENTCOM) says the rate of its strikes have grown to about 14 times the number of targets hit in the last late June flare-up in fighting.

Sirens blared in several cities in Jordan as Iranian missiles were intercepted.



Jordanian Armed Forces confirmed at least eight missiles were intercepted. pic.twitter.com/2aRvPCsY2Q — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) July 9, 2026

According to the figures cites in the NY Times:

U.S. forces have struck more than 170 Iranian military targets in the past two days, including air defense systems, drone and missile storage sites, military speed boats, and logistics infrastructure along the coast near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the U.S. Central Command.

CENTCOM released footage of some of the fresh strikes:

According to a release from U.S. Central Command, in the most recent wave of U.S. strikes against Iran in response to the Iranian targeting of commercial shipping, 90 military targets, including military logistics infrastructure, missile and drone storage sites, air defense… pic.twitter.com/c1sRyvbN5H — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 9, 2026

In some instances civilian infrastructure like rail lines and bridges have reportedly been hit, which marks a return to the opening months of Operation Epic Fury, when targets all across the country were damaged or obliterated.

Little that's confirmable in the way of damage has come out of the Gulf states at this point:

Kuwait said that it had intercepted three ballistic missiles, a cruise missile and 10 drones early Thursday morning and that falling debris had injured one person and caused material damage. Bahrain’s military said it had intercepted and destroyed several drones and missiles after Iran launched attacks on Thursday. Iran also said that it had launched an attack in Qatar, a key mediator in Iran’s talks with the United States. The Qatari authorities did not confirm any strikes but did issue a public security alert early this morning that it later lifted.

Iranian state sources have said the two days of renewed American attacks have killed 14 people and wounded 78. The casualty count could be much higher given that strikes and counterstrikes could be extended as an offramp becomes more elusive. Explosions have been observed along the Iranian coast, including Bushehr, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, and Sirik.

VIDEO | Footage shows the Chabahar maritime traffic control tower following last night's US attack.



The tower was attacked in an attempt to disrupt Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/wM5KLRhgqN — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) July 9, 2026

As for potential offramp, President Trump is still claiming that Tehran wants to make a deal "badly" - and even specified to reporters aboard Air Force One that Iran "called a while ago" make just such a request. Most pundits and reporters, after hearing the same line literally dozens of times over the past months, are skeptical to say the least.

While this remains Trump's public-facing rhetoric, a fresh Thursday report in The Wall Street Journal offers a contrasting account. "Angered by the strikes, Trump pressed them on whether they believed Iran was serious about reaching a final deal," WSJ writes. "In the end, after discussing it with his senior aides, the president decided they weren't."

Reports by Iranian state-run media of a cruise missile impact on the site of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Iran. pic.twitter.com/T9hKKx80NJ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 9, 2026

Trump had later (on Wednesday) said from Ankara at the NATO summit, "To me, I think it’s over." He then emphasized: "I don't want to deal with them…They’re liars, they’re cheats, they’re sick people."

As for Tehran's position, "An Iranian diplomat said Wednesday that the US had violated the peace deal by setting up a shipping lane that wasn’t coordinated with Tehran, contending that it justified the Islamic Republic’s decision to fire at traffic," according to the same report.

⭕️ Axios, which has frequently published official U.S. and Israeli leaks throughout the war, reports that the White House is preparing for what could become a multi-day or even multi-week military campaign against Iran centered on the Strait of Hormuz after President Trump… https://t.co/s0A4M71boV — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) July 9, 2026

From there, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned alongside Trump that the United States would hit Iran "even more, and even deeper" - after that the Pentagon announced it would "further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

A US official was also quoted in the WSJ as saying Iran had chosen "the path of violence" and so will face the consequences.

The US has once again bombed fishing boats under the pretext of hitting IRGC fast attack boats. pic.twitter.com/WYYEkOnaw1 — Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) (@AryJeayBackup) July 9, 2026

* * *

More overnight developments

via Newsquawk...

Overnight strikes:

At the direction of the Commander in Chief, US Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway.

US military base in Kuwait was hit in an Iranian retaliatory attack, while explosions heard at the US Fifth fleet HQ in Bahrain.

Iranian missiles targeted the Azraq base in eastern Jordan, Fars reported.

Iranian opposition sources report that maritime industries, shipyards, and the Revolutionary Guards' naval base in Bandar Abbas were attacked, report Kan News.

US Commentary:

US President Trump said Iran called a while ago, they want to make a deal.

US President Trump's frustration with Iran was due in part to his anger over the Strait not being fully open yet and that Iran hit ships transiting the Strait, CNN reported citing a US official. The official added that Trump is losing patience with the pace of negotiations, specifically Iran's appearing to slow walk Washington on the nuclear talks.

US President Trump posted "This is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!".

US President Trump said Iran was just hit very hard, we have many ways to win; do not know if Iran will honour a deal but Iran wants to make a deal badly. Europe wants to help on Iran.

A US official said the ceasefire with Iran has been halted, at least temporarily, CNN reported.

"Everything depends on Iran's response - if they continue to shoot, the night's events could become a daily, weekly event. We are prepared," i24News reported citing a US source.

The length and severity of the new campaign depends entirely on Tehran's next moves, Axios reported citing a US official; The White House is preparing for a multi-day or multi-week exchange of fire with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel has no connection to the US strikes on Iran, Al Arabiya reported citing an Israeli military source. Any attempt to target Israel will be met with a swift, decisive and strong response.

Iran Commentary:

Iran's Bushehr Governor said that US attacks on a nuclear plant in the region are not true.

Iran's advisor to the Supreme Leader Rezaei said "martyr Khamenei taught us not to fear American and showed that falsehood will perish. Await the hard slap from the Iranians".

Iran's IRGC said they will respond to the targeting of a bridge in Aqqala, Al Arabiya reported.

Iran's IRGC said two US bases in Kuwait and two base in Bahrain were attacked, response will be extended to other US bases in the region if the US repeats its attacks.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf said America has not yet learned that bullying and breach of promise are no longer free, adds the Strait of Hormuz will only open with Iranian arrangements, not American threats.

The US attack on Bushehr did not cause any damage to the nuclear power plant, Nour news reported citing a source.

Lebanon: