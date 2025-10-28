Rio De Janeiro's Outskirts Erupt Into Chaos: Major Narcoterrorism Crackdown Turns Area Into Warzone

Dozens are dead, including four police officers, following a major narcoterrorism operation targeting organized crime in Rio de Janeiro. The government operation comes less than two weeks before globalists gather for the COP30 global warming conference in Belem, Brazil.

"We stand firm confronting narcoterrorism," Governor Claudio Castro wrote on X. He said 2,500 security personnel and 32 armored trucks were a part of the operation across the Alemao and Penha favela regions.

Broadcasters GloboNews and CNN Brasil reported that at least 60 people have died, including police officers, during the raids against drug cartels.

Rio de Janeiro appears to be in a state of chaos.

Rio de Janeiro is under a state of terror. The Comando Vermelho (CV) gang has enforced a citywide lockdown in retaliation for police operations targeting crime in the state. pic.twitter.com/7Mc3D84dID — Cartel Watch (@CartelWatchNet) October 28, 2025

🇧🇷🇺🇸 @StateDept

To whom it may concern:

These are the narcoterrorists shooting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The cartel known as CV is connected to the Venezuelan cartels. A real threat to the United States. pic.twitter.com/lvqsYCKAos — Rafael Fontana (@RafaelFontana) October 28, 2025

Faixa de Gaza? Não. É o Rio de Janeiro no dia de hoje! pic.twitter.com/ecyuQ7tBkT — Valeria Bernardo (@ValeriaBnews) October 28, 2025

Castro outlined the operation:

SECURITY: The Government of the State of Rio launches, this Tuesday (10/28), the "Operation Containment". The joint action of the state security forces mobilizes 2,500 civil and military police in the Complexes of Alemão and Penha OBJECTIVE: The operation aims to combat the territorial expansion of the Comando Vermelho and to capture criminal leaderships from Rio de Janeiro and other states. The action also involves the participation of prosecutors from the State Public Prosecutor's Office. INVESTIGATION: The "Operation Containment" was launched after more than a year of investigation conducted by the Narcotics Repression Police Station (DRE). Throughout the day, arrest warrants and search and seizure warrants obtained from the Judiciary will be served. MOBILIZED FORCES: @PMERJ participates with the Special Operations Command (COE) and operational units from the capital and Metropolitan Region. @PCERJ mobilized agents from CORE, specialized police stations, district stations, Money Laundering Combat Dept., and Intelligence Subsecretariat. STRUCTURE: The operation features a strong technological and logistical apparatus, including drones, 2 helicopters, 32 armored land vehicles, and 12 demolition vehicles from the PM's Special Operations Support Unit, in addition to ambulances from the Rescue and Salvage Group.

Timing of the raids comes one week before the C40 summit of global mayors and Prince William's global environmental Earthshot Prize, which will feature celebrities, according to Reuters. Also, globalists are holding their COP30 global warming summit in Belem, northern Brazil, from Nov. 10 to Nov. 21.

Such large-scale operations in favelas to combat drug cartels have been seen ahead of previous international events in Rio, including the 2016 Olympics, the 2024 G20 summit, and the recent BRICS summit.