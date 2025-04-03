The Rio Reset: Inside The BRICS Scheme To Hotwire The Global Economy

Authored by Peter Reagan via Birch Gold Group,

BRICS+ leaders are meeting in Rio de Janiero this summer. Their dedollarization drive has made huge progress over the last two years. Here’s what they’ve accomplished so far – and why the Rio Reset will stun the world…

The warning signs were there (but most people missed them)

In August 2023, all eyes were on Durban, South Africa when the leaders of the BRICS alliance met behind closed doors. A few weeks before, Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov made global headlines claiming the BRICS alliance was close to launching a “gold-backed currency.”

Their intentions were clear: First to challenge, then to replace, the U.S. dollar.

It was a bold claim – and for everyone who understood the role the dollar plays in the global financial system, it was a truly frightening moment. It would be an exaggeration to say the world held its breath – but I don’t mind telling you, I certainly held mine!

The meeting came and went. BRICS held press conferences and announced new committees…

But the gold-backed international BRICS currency never materialized.

Ever since, we’ve been wondering what happened. Did Lavrov overplay his hand? Was the foreign minister (or perhaps Putin himself) simply trolling the Biden administration?

The election of President Trump seemed to put the final nail in the coffin. He swore instant, punitive sanctions on any countries that replaced the dollar in their global transactions.

Trump understands that dollar dominance is a matter of national security. And he understands the consequences of losing – “If we lost the dollar as the world currency, I think that would be the equivalent of losing a war,” he told The Economic Club of New York in September 2024.

The shared BRICS currency experiment was dead even before arrival.

Or was it?

I’ve always had my doubts and my suspicions. As a result, over the last few weeks, I’ve called in every favor. Cashed in every chip I have with the movers and shakers in Washington D.C. Consulted analysts and insiders on three continents (trust me, it wasn’t cheap!) – and I think I finally understand what happened.

In hindsight, the real story wasn’t what Lavrov or any of the other BRICS officials announced – it was what they didn’t say.

At the Rio Reset in July, BRICS will reveal their real plan

Back in 2023, BRICS never revealed their real plan. The threat of an international, gold-backed BRICSbuck was a brilliant distraction. The mainstream media laughed it off. The alternative media engaged in doom-mongering.

And BRICS members quietly pressed ahead with something far more ambitious:

A complete, parallel global financial system – a new, 21st century Bretton-Woods – designed to bypass the dollar completely.

What Lavrov called a “currency” was just a decoy. A distraction meant to keep us focused in the wrong direction.

This summer, July 6-7, 2025, BRICS leaders are meeting again in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. I want you to join me in watching this meeting closely. Because I expect truly astonishing news. An event truly worthy of the name Rio Reset.

But not for a new currency announcement! Let me explain why I think this is just a distraction...

When I say “money” or “currency,” what do you think of?

Most people think of something like this:

Author’s personal collection of currencies from The Bahamas, Brazil, China, Nigeria, the UK, the U.S., Vietnam and Zaire.

Or this:

A mock-up of a shared BRICS currency, revealed by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2024 BRICS meeting in Kazan, Russian Federation.

These are all examples of currencies. We're all familiar with currency, because we use it every day. Currency is the most visible part of the global financial system.

Compared to the scale of the global financial system, though?

Any single currency (even all currencies!) are just the tip of the iceberg…

The true scope of the Rio Reset is staggering

This is what our global financial system looks like:

Image via PlatON

That chart is not deliberately confusing, by the way. This really is what the global financial system looks like. Key institutions, clearing and settlement systems, domestic and international institutions, compliance and regulatory agencies – and that’s just the organizations. Each of them has its own set of compliance requirements, regulations, procedures and regulatory body at both the national and international levels.

Now, it would be silly to pretend that this entire post-World War II, Bretton-Woods global financial system was all carefully planned and painstakingly executed. Parts of it were – and the rest developed over time.

THAT is what BRICS have been working on!

What the Rio Reset really means

The term Rio Reset may be new – but the underlying idea is not.

This is the culmination of everything BRICS nations have worked toward since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008.

Their goal? To insulate themselves from dollar devaluation, dollar weaponization and the financial instabilities inherent in the dollar-based global financial system.