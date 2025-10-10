Authored by Liz Heflin via Remix News,

After the election of Donald Trump, conservatives in Hungary were rejoicing, but nobody could have predicted the recent wave of subsequent wins: Nawrocki in Poland, Babis in Czechia, of course, we already have Fico in Slovakia, and now perhaps even Macron in France.

In the words of Politico, “victory for Marine Le Pen’s National Rally is now distinctly possible.”

On no.

In their article aptly titled “The EU’s worst nightmare has never looked so real,” a National Rally win would mean “a Euroskeptic, far-right figure might soon speak for France in the EU’s core institutions, adding to a growing chorus of populist, right-wing voices.”

“We are used to continuing to function with a lot of shocks,” boasted a European Commission official. Said “shocks” rightfully included war in Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns, but this official made sure to also include “a kind of light dictatorship in Budapest.”

Because dealing with Orbán is allegedly on par with Russian aggression and a global epidemic…

But somehow, the EU has bravely functioned… so far.

Because now, a win for Le Pen (her party) would destroy everything, so the ruling autocrats in Brussels maintain.

At stake are sanctions against Putin, support for Ukraine, NATO integrity and EU-wide defense policy, and—sacred to the EU—climate regulations and green energy. Oddly, the article fails to mention anything about illegal migration and the EU’s migrant quota scheme.

On the topic of Ukraine, peace seems far off. Zelensky has extended martial law and canceled elections this month, Moscow is threatening “consequences” for the use of U.S. Tomahawks, and former Kremlin chief Dmitry Medvedev was in North Korea, where he ominously stated: “The friends are together. The enemies are getting nervous,” reports Welt.

For many, a change in tack in Brussels couldn’t come soon enough.

