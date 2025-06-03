Rockets Fired On Israel From Syria For First Time In A Year, IDF Hits Back

Rockets were fired from Syria at Israel on Tuesday, for the first time in a year, according to the Israeli military (IDF) and media statements.

"A group that calls itself the Martyr Mohammed Deif Brigades says it fired two Soviet-made 'Grad' rockets at Syria’s occupied Golan Heights," Al Jazeera reports of the obscure or unknown militant group.

Via Haaretz

The rockets landed in open fields of the occupied Golan Heights and no damage or casualties were reported, but Israel was quick to say it will respond militarily to the attempted attack.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel views Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa as "directly responsible for every threat and [rocket] fire toward the State of Israel" and that "The full response will come soon."

The group's name and logo is in reference to slain Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, which is why Katz statement said he won't allow for a "return to October 7."

"We are a generation born under the bombs and raised on the sound of rifles that will not accept living in humiliation," Katz's statement said.

The Israeli military indicated it "recently attacked" southern Syria with artillery fire in the wake of the rocket launches from Syria, as part of the initial response. But a representative from the Syrian militant group declared that "Our operations will not stop until the bombing of the oppressed people in Gaza stops."

Israel has already bombed Syria hundreds of times in the wake of Assad's December 8 ouster, ostensibly to ensure there's no advanced hardware left over from the Syrian Arab Army.

As for Syria's Sharaa (Jolani), he interestingly just days ago signaled he's ready to make peace with Israel: "We have common enemies, cooperation is possible," he said of the matter.

"I want to be clear," al-Sharaa had said in reference to Israel. "The era of endless mutual bombings must come to an end. No country can thrive when its skies are filled with fear. The reality is that we have common enemies, and we can play a major role in regional security."

Video purporting to show the rocket fire from Syria on Tuesday:

Several rockets launched from Syria reached Israeli-controlled Golan Heights



Right now, Israel is launching artillery and air strikes on Syrian territory in response to these missiles. The sender of the missiles is still unknown. pic.twitter.com/L7KA4OlfVX — War Designer (@WarDesigner0) June 3, 2025

Of course, Israel had been bombing Assad's Syria on a weekly basis prior to the regime change events of last December, and at that time the claim was that Iranian troops and assets were being targeted.

Syria for decades had the most feared Russian-supplied anti-air defense systems in the whole region, but Syria's current status is that its skies are completely undefended and at the mercy of Israel, the Pentagon, and Turkey.