Romania Strong-Armed Into Buying $2.3 Billion Israeli Anti-Aircraft Systems

Having managed to derail populist, NATO-skeptical presidential candidates through a variety of extraordinary means, Romania -- bowing to pressure from NATO and President Trump -- announced it will spend $2.3 billion on Israeli anti-aircraft systems to fend off the supposed Russian menace.

The big-ticket, Israel-benefitting purchase comes even as Romania is poised to impose dramatic austerity measures to address its deteriorating financial condition. Romania's 2025 deficit will be the largest in the country's history. At roughly 9% of GDP, its deficit is also the EU's highest by that measure. The alarming numbers have triggered reprimands from the European Commission, which asked Romania to bring its deficit down to 2.8% of GDP by 2030. At last month's NATO summit, the organization's members bent to Trump's long-running demands, agreeing to more than double their targeted military spending -- from 2% of GDP to 5% -- by 2035.

Romania will reportedly purchase SPYDER air-defense platforms from Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (company promotional photo)

Working hard to rationalize the outlay, Reuters' report on the Israeli deal notes that Romania "has had Russian drone fragments fall in its territory repeatedly over the past two years." The Times of Israel bolstered the narrative with a headline claiming "Romania [is] on edge over Russia."

Last year, Romania seemed poised to elect the deeply NATO-skeptical populist Calin Georgescu, who won the first round of Romania's two-round presidential election. Citing supposed Russian interference, the country's Constitutional Court threw out the election and ordered it to be started anew. In a May triumph for the EU establishment, centrist Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan prevailed.

Romania's pending redistribution of $2.3 billion of its wealth to Israel's booming arms industry comes as the government is poised to unleash drastic austerity measures that are certain to stoke resentments. Potential moves include firing 20% of the country's civil service workers, increasing value-added taxes, and increasing taxes on profits and dividends from 10% to 16%. “This correction is so extensive, so far-reaching, that pain cannot be avoided,” former finance minister and current head of the Romanian Fiscal Council Daniel Daianu told Politico.

Meanwhile, Romania will shower $2.3 billion on an Israeli arms industry already enjoying record revenues. Hitting a new high for the fourth consecutive year, Israeli weapon sales totaled just under $14.8 billion in 2024. European customers accounted for 54% of exports, the Times of Israel reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departs the White House after an April 7 meeting in which Trump announced big military spending plans (Mark Shiefelbein - AP)

Under the new arms agreement, Romania will buy short-range and very-short-range anti-aircraft systems from Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, with contracts encompassing training, logistical support and ammunition. The first two V/SHORAD systems will be delivered within three years of the contract's signing, which is expected this fall. The Defense Post reports that Rafael submitted its SPYDER missile systems in the bidding competition. Rafael defeated South Korea's LIG Nex1, European multinational MBDA and Germany's Diehl Defence.

Too many conservative Americans clap like seals when Trump demands that European countries spend more money on "defense" -- seemingly oblivious to the fact that higher defense spending by European governments is not geared to achieving lower defense spending by the US government. Indeed, in a matter of several weeks during his new term, Trump went from oratorically aspiring to partner with Russia and China to cut the three countries' military budgets in half, to enthusiastically announcing his approval of a Pentagon request to lift spending to a record $1 trillion.

Fittingly, Trump did so in an Oval Office session with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side. Turning to the man who would soon drag Trump into a war on Iran launched on false claims about Iran's nuclear program, Trump said, "You'll like to hear of this."