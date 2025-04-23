Round Two! Trump Excoriates Zelensky For Rejecting Crimea Proposal For Peace

Trump vs. Zelensky Round Two? Tensions initially looked to have cooled after the Zelensky-Vance-Trump February 28 verbal blow-up and showdown at the Oval Office (see clip below), but the spat is heating up once again, and is fast getting personal.

President Trump has slammed President Zelensky in a Wednesday post on Truth Social, saying of the Ukrainian leader, "if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired"... and "He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country."

The fiery denunciation appears in direct response to Zelensky the day prior rejecting Washington demands that Ukraine be ready to formally recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea. Trump continued, "It's inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy’s that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about!"

The White House has this week been making it clear that the United States is ready to walk away from the peace process if it doesn't have willing partners. All of this pressure seems aimed squarely at Kiev, given also Vice President Vance's Wednesday remarks while in India.

"We’ve issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it’s time for them to either say yes or for the United States to walk away from this process," Vance told the press pool while on the trip. "The only way to really stop the killing is for the armies to both put down their weapons, to freeze this thing and to get on with the business of actually building a better Russia and a better Ukraine." Freezing the war now would certainly give Russian forces a huge advantage, given the immense territory in the East they now hold.

Trump in the fresh social media post further demanded that now is the time to "GET IT DONE" - referring to achieving a lasting settlement. And he coupled this with another swipe at Zelensky, saying the man has "no cards to play" - which has been a US admin theme going back to February.

"I look forward to being able to help Ukraine, and Russia, get out of this Complete and Total MESS, that would have never started if I were President!" - Trump concluded in the post.

Trump is clearly not happy in the wake of Zelensky's Tuesday remarks wherein he asserted that Ukraine will not legally recognize Russia's occupation of Crimea under any circumstances,

"There is nothing to talk about. This violates our Constitution. This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine," Zelensky told reporters.

But Trump is now calling this out as essentially BS - saying that no, this is the very thing in question that must be talked about if the war is to end. On a practical level, Russia is never going to give up Crimea regardless, given it has long been the historic home of the Russian Navy's Black Sea fleet, and has an overwhelming Russian-speaking population.

This was "Round One"...

.@VP: "Do you think that it's respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?"@POTUS: "You don't have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards ... You're… pic.twitter.com/iTYyAmfuCJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2025

Will Zelensky respond to this latest dressing down by Trump? His PR handlers are likely urging him not to. The last time this happened in the wake of Zelensky's visit to the White House, the US cut off weapons supplies and intelligence-sharing to Kiev for several days. But this spat and sparring could blow up further yet. Zelensky expressed hope that he could meet with Trump while in Rome for the Pope's funeral on Saturday, but this is now looking less likely.