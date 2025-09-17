Rubio Says US Visa Revocations Underway After Charlie Kirk Death Celebrations

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that foreign nationals who made celebratory comments over Charlie Kirk’s assassination will have their U.S. visas revoked, adding that the process is “underway.”

“America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens,” Rubio wrote in a post on X Monday. “Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported.”

Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 while he was speaking at a campus event. Prosecutors on Tuesday announced charges including capital aggravated murder, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, and more against Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah man who was arrested last week.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Rubio confirmed that the State Department will not grant visas to people who celebrated Kirk’s death and said that people who have U.S. visas will have their status revoked.

“We are not in the business of inviting people to visit our country who are going to be involved in negative and destructive, okay,” Rubio told the outlet. “If I invite someone, if we invite someone to visit the United States of America, as a student, as a tourist, as whatever, then the standard they should be held to is very high.”

Some social media users and influencers have made comments celebrating the Turning Point USA founder’s death, and some have been subsequently fired or suspended. Those include university employees, airline pilots, teachers, and doctors.

An organization called the Charlie Kirk Data Foundation has highlighted individuals who have posted such messages online. The group recently said that it has compiled more than 63,000 “data entries” in connection to an effort to compile those users.

On Monday, Vice President JD Vance said that people who have made statements celebrating his assassination should be fired from their jobs.

“Call their employer. We don’t believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility, and there is no civility in the celebration of political assassination,” Vance said as he hosted Kirk’s podcast.

Last week, a State Department official said that X users should inform the department about any visa holders making celebratory remarks online.

“I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action,” Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said in a statement on X last week.

Other Trump administration officials have signaled that the federal government may go after left-wing groups, NGOs, and their funding sources in the wake of Kirk’s death.

Earlier this year, the State Department ordered U.S. Embassies to pause new student visa interviews, namely in relation to social media screening, an official told The Epoch Times at the time.

“We take very seriously the process of vetting who it is that comes into the country,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters in May.

And in August, the Trump administration signaled it would look into all 55 million visa holders in the United States.