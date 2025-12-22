Rubio's Stark Warning: Europe Risks Wiping Out Shared Culture Of Western Civilization

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has fired a direct shot at Europe’s globalist trajectory, warning that unchecked mass migration and erosion of core values could shatter the “shared culture” binding the West together—and weaken ties with America.

Echoing the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy, Rubio pulled no punches in highlighting how Europe’s slide toward “civilizational erasure” endangers alliances built on liberty and self-governance.

At a Department of State press briefing in Washington DC on Friday, Rubio addressed backlash from European leaders over the White House’s recent National Security Strategy, which slammed globalist policies fueling mass migration and assaults on free speech.

“You go to these NATO meetings and you meet with people, what they will tell you our shared history, our shared legacy, our shared values, our shared priorities. That’s what they talk about as the reason for this alliance,” Rubio said.

“Well, if you erase your shared history, your shared culture, your shared ideology, your shared priorities, your shared principles, then what – then you just have a straight-up defense agreement. That’s all you have,” he continued.

Rubio emphasized that the United States was founded on “Western values” such as the principles of liberty, individualism, and self-governance, noting that “many of these ideas that led to the founding of our country found their genesis in some of these places in the Western alliance.”

However, he expressed concern that “particularly in parts of Western Europe, those things that underpin our alliance and our tie to them could be under threat in the long term.”

“And by the way, there are leaders in those countries that recognize that as well. Some say it openly. Some say it privately. In the eastern and southern part of Europe, they’re much more open about it. Nonetheless, it is a factor that needs to be addressed,” Rubio added.

Turning to mass migration, Rubio cited the recent Islamist terror attack at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach in Australia as a grim example of its fallout.

“Mass migration over the last decade has been highly disruptive, not just to the United States but also to continental Europe and in some cases in the Indo-Pacific as well. So I just think this is a real challenge that multiple Western advanced, industrialized countries are facing, and I think it’s pronounced in parts of Europe as well,” he stated.

Rubio drew a clear line between controlled immigration and “mass migration,” calling the latter a “negative thing” because it is “very difficult for any society to absorb and assume hundreds of thousands if not millions of people over a short period of time, especially if they come from halfway around the world.”

“I think it’s a growing concern in Europe. I mean, there are other voices in Europe and obviously in Australia as well that have expressed concern about this. These are facts. This doesn’t make you anti-anybody. What it makes is you do have as a sovereign country the right to control how many people you absorb and how many people you allow in and who those people are. This is a very basic sovereign right,” Rubio asserted.

The remarks come amid escalating transatlantic tensions, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz deeming parts of the U.S. strategy “unacceptable” from a European viewpoint, and EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen urging America to stay out of European affairs.

This pushback follows the Trump team’s denial of alleged plans to pull nations like Italy, Austria, Hungary, and Poland away from Brussels’ influence.

Eurocrats have been in full meltdown mode, with globalist figures like EU Council President Antonio Costa blasting U.S. “interference” while ignoring the bloc’s own censorship crackdown, including hefty fines on X for prioritizing free speech.

As globalist elites cling to open borders and speech suppression, Rubio’s words serve as a wake-up call: sovereign nations must reclaim control or watch their heritage vanish.

