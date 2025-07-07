Russia Army Captures Two More Settlements In 3rd Straight Month Of Advance In Ukraine's East

Russia's military announced on Sunday that its forces had taken control of two additional settlements in eastern Ukraine, specifically one in the Donetsk region and the other in Kharkiv.

The statements indicated the villages of Piddubne in Donetsk and Sobolivka in Kharkiv are now under Russian control, though the Ukrainian side has not yet acknowledged this.

Piddubne had an estimated pre-war population of about 500 and is located merely 4 miles from the Dnipropetrovsk oblast border.

As for, Sobolivka, it lies about two miles west of Kupiansk and is outside of areas previously claimed by Russia, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a couple of social media posts that its troops had “liberated” the settlements, and made reference to "Poddubnoye" and "Sobolevka" - according to the Russian spellings.

According to analysis presented in AFP, this marks the third straight month of Russian forces' advance in Ukraine's east, after stagnant front lined during the winter.

"Russia’s military advance in June accelerated for a third consecutive month and made its largest advance since November, according to AFP’s analysis of data from US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW)," AFP writes.



"The Russian army took 588 square kilometers (227 square miles) of Ukrainian territory in June, compared with 507 square kilometers in May, 379 square kilometers in April, and 240 square kilometers in March, according to ISW data," the publication adds.

Drone assaults from both sides continues to be a feature of the war, with Russia just days ago having unleashed an unprecedented 500 drones on Ukraine.

Kiev was targeted again overnight Friday, and the next day the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said the number of people killed had increased to two, with an additional 31 people wounded.

NEW: Russian forces recently advanced northeast of Pokrovsk and may attempt to advance further toward Dobropillya as part of a mutually reinforcing effort to envelop Pokrovsk and bypass Ukraine's fortress belt in Donetsk Oblast from the west in the coming months.



Russian… pic.twitter.com/kAzQ7jt9Xb — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) July 5, 2025

But Ukraine has been touting some successes, with the country's General Staff on Saturday stating that it struck the Borisoglebsk air base in Russia’s Voronezh region. The statement characterized it as a strike on the home base of Russia’s Su-34, Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets.