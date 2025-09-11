Russia-Belarus Kick Off War Games Near Polish Border As NATO Tensions Soar

Given the last 48 hours of extreme tensions between Russia and NATO after Poland said it shot down Russian drones which breached its airspace coming over from Ukraine, causing NATO assets to go on high alert, Moscow is now taking great pains to warn the West that its newest military drills must not be seen as a threat and provocation.

The Zapad-2025 drills will kick off Friday and run through September 16, held in Belarus and involving wide-ranging drills between the Russian and Belarusian militaries. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing Thursday that the drills are not aimed at any third country. His words come as Poland is alleging Russian intentionally sent waves of drones into its airspace.

"There indeed are going to be drills. They are routine drills, not aimed against anyone else. It’s about a continuation of defense cooperation and efforts to improve interaction between two strategic allies," Peskov said.

He further said that Russia's intent with these exercises "is absolutely no secret to anyone" - and "I would like to reiterate that none of these actions is directed toward third countries," he added.

The drills will kick off as tensions with NATO are at their highest. BBC reviews of the avalanche of condemnations directed at Moscow coming in:

UK PM Keir Starmer called it a "barbaric attack on Ukraine and the egregious and unprecedented violation of Polish and Nato airspace by Russian drones"

Defence ministers from the E5 group of nations - Italy, Germany, France, Poland and UK - held a press conference in London, and condemned the incident, during which the UK's Defense Minister John Healey said he has asked the British armed forces to "look at options to bolster" Nato's air defence over Poland

During the alleged drone breach, airports in Poland were briefly closed, including Warsaw's main international airport, and NATO and Polish aerial assets were scrambled. In at least one instance a Polish couple said a drone crashed into their house.

The Zapad drills have of late been happening every two years, and this year it is expected to comprise nuclear weapons and Russian-made hypersonic missiles. Anti-sabotage warfare will also be a focus.

All of the drones shown in Poland have been Gerberas decoy drones.



Damage to a single residential building, no indication it was a drone strike though. pic.twitter.com/fWLTnm51tz — ayden (@squatsons) September 10, 2025

Poland will actually host drills which mirror the Belarus-hosted war games, holding Iron Defender-25 joint military exercise with NATO, including an estimated 34,000 troops and 600 units of military hardware.

Poland has also sealed its border with Belarus during this time. Earlier this month, Warsaw warned of "special measures" in response to potential "provocations" during the upcoming joint exercises.