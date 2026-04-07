Russia, China Veto UN Res Authorizing Military Force To Reopen Hormuz Strait

On Tuesday a UN Security Council resolution on opening the Strait of Hormuz failed due to Russia and China vetoing it. It was drafted by Bahrain and authorized countries to use military force if necessary to open the strait for the free flow of shipping and commerce.

The resolution garnered 11 votes in favor, but permanent veto-wielding members China and Russia blocked it by registering no votes. This comes after days of pressure from Gulf countries to restore free passage in the strait, amid Trump's Operation Epic Fury.

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Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi earlier in the week lamented, "Our countries are subjected to a sinful Iranian aggression, and GCC countries have a legitimate right to self-defense. The Security Council must take measures to ensure the protection of waterways, and we demand that the Security Council issue a resolution securing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

And Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, stated "Iranian attacks on neighboring countries cannot be justified. The draft resolution is consistent with international law and looks forward to a unified position."

From Moscow and Beijing's point of view, the resolution could be used to escalate US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic:

It appears that China and Russia expressed concerns about the invocation of Chapter VII, arguing that such authorization could be interpreted as legitimizing the use of force by member states without clearly defined limits. They also raised concerns about the potential imposition of sanctions and maintained that the draft failed to address the root causes of the current crisis in the Middle East. In their view, the text risked exacerbating tensions rather than promoting de-escalation, and they urged Bahrain not to advance the initiative. These reservations led China and Russia to break silence twice.

Also, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that if resolution passed it would disrupt "very fragile chances for negotiations."

So essentially Russia and China viewed it as a 'pro-war' mandate which is too sympathetic to Washington's aims in Iran.

President Trump has meanwhile been busy venting his frustration at the ongoing closure of the strait, warning Iran that its "whole civilization will die tonight" if it doesn't agree to Washington's ceasefire terms. Tehran has said it is only interested in a permanent truce which ensures it never gets attacked again.