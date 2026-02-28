Russia Condemns US Attack On Iran, Warns Of Possible 'Radiological Catastrophe'

As fully predictable, Moscow has blasted the major overnight and early morning US-Israeli strikes on Iran, calling the attack "a preplanned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent U.N. member state" and has demanded an immediate halt to the military campaign and a return to diplomacy.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement on Telegram accused Washington and Tel Aviv of "hiding behind" concerns about Iran’s nuclear program while actually pursuing regime change, as also cited in The Associated Press.

After all, even on Friday Iran was strongly signaling readiness to take enrichment down to zero, as our own headline and others indicated: Iran Reportedly Agrees To Give Up Nuclear Material In Breakthrough: 'Peace Deal Within Reach'.

Moscow is further warning of Iraq-style catastrophe and a regional domino effect which could unleash terrorism and chaos for years to come. The attacks could trigger "humanitarian, economic and possibly radiological catastrophe" in the region, and charged the US and Israel of "plunging the Middle East into an abyss of uncontrolled escalation."

Bombs fall on Tehran Saturday, via AP.

However, the Kremlin is unlikely to come to Iran's rescue in any direct way, given it is carefully trying to balance and restore relations with Washington in the context of the Ukraine war.

As for that other raging conflict in Eastern Europe, now four years in, Ukraine has come out in support of the US attacks on Iran. This is understandable, given the Iranians have long supplied Moscow with suicide drones which have wreaked havoc on Ukrainian cities.

China too has condemned the attack on Iran alongside Moscow, but using words much more restrained that Russia's. "China calls for an immediate stop of the military actions, no further escalation of the tense situation, resumption of dialogue and negotiation, and efforts to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East," its foreign ministry ministry said on X.

Most or all of the BRICS countries are expected to come out against the US-Israeli aggression. Europe is expected to by and large stay on the sidelines, fearing that any broader Mideast war would have spillover effects, such as another potential refugee crisis.

The UK, Germany and France have said nothing specifically on the 'legality' of the unprovoked US attack on Tehran, but have instead condemned the Iranian response.

They released a joint statement telling Iran to stop its attacks on US-Israeli assets and bases in the region. "We condemn Iranian attacks on countries in the region in the strongest terms," French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Iran is meanwhile alleging major war crimes:

BREAKING:



51 Iranian children killed, 60 students wounded after joint US-Israel strikes hit girls' school in Iran. pic.twitter.com/p6134kaXvS — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) February 28, 2026

However, they did urge a return to diplomacy (maybe trying telling Washington that): "We call for a resumption of negotiations and urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution. Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future," the statement added. "We reiterate our commitment to regional stability and to the protection of civilian life," the statement ended with.