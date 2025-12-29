Russia 'Confidently Advancing' In Ukraine, Over 30 Settlements Captured In December: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made clear to both his citizens and to the world that the 'special military operation' in Ukraine will continue on until all goals are achieved, and that his forces are advancing 'confidently'.

He chaired a televised meeting with the country's top military officials, focused on a status update regarding Ukraine, and crucially coming the day after Presidents Trump and Zelensky met in Florida in a failed effort to reach breakthrough on the proposed peace deal. Moscow is pressing ahead with its goal of fully capturing and pacifying the four Ukrainian regions it declared part of the Russian Federation in fall of 2022 via a 'popular referendum'.

"The goal of liberating the Donbas, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions is being carried out in stages, in accordance with the plan of the special military operation," Putin described before underscoring, "The troops are confidently advancing."

Sputnik/Reuters

At the meeting it was also announced that Russian troops have made more gains in the last 24 hours, especially the capture of Dibrova village in Donetsk region.

According to an update of the meeting via RT translation, battlefield gains of the past month are significant:

In December, Russian forces liberated over 700 square kilometers of territory, taking some 32 settlements under control, Gerasimov said at the meeting. This month, the military has shown the highest rate of progress in the entire outgoing year, he noted, adding that troops are advancing “along virtually the entire frontline.” "The adversary is not undertaking any active offensive actions. They have concentrated their main efforts on strengthening their defenses and are attempting to slow the pace of our advance by conducting counterattacks in isolated areas and using drones en masse," Gerasimov said.

The Kremlin has at the same time reiterated that it is not interested in a 'Plan B or Plan C' in terms of a peace deal, but that it only seeks lasting political settlement. This will of course include international recognition of its territories in the Donbass.

According to highlights the Russian president’s speech after his meeting with top defense officials, via a TASS and Al Jazeera compilation:

Attempts by Ukraine to interfere with the Russian army in Kupiansk must be decisively suppressed.

The capture of Siversk allows for the development of offensives towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Prospects for the complete capture of the Donbas territory have been discussed.

Expansion of the security zone along the Russian-Ukrainian border is on the table.

Troops have broken through the Ukrainian defences and are advancing towards the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Putin tells Russian generals:



It’s necessary to continue the operation to gain control of the city of Zaporizhzhia. pic.twitter.com/AT0XkCbkV5 — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 29, 2025

Putin, surrounded by his generals, is making clear to the world that he remains in the driver's seat - with all the leverage on the field of battle - and that Zelensky has no cards to play.